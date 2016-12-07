President-elect Donald Trump has picked no-nonsense professionals to head the Departments of Justice, of Defense and the National Security Advisor. These are important operations that have been badly and tragically mismanaged by Obama political appointees.



If confirmed by the Senate, General James Mattis will become Secretary of Defense. General Mattis has 41 years of military service and was described by the Marine Corps Times as “the most revered Marine in a generation.” He is known by his troops as “Mad Dog Mattis.” Donald Trump said he is the closest thing to General George Patton that we have currently.



Mattis was commander of the United States Central Command since 2010, and led the First Marine Division into Iraq in 2003. President Barack Obama forced the Marine legend to retire because he allegedly rubbed Obama’s political appointees the wrong way and “forced them to answer tough questions regarding Iran.”



Mattis is expected to change the focus of the military from social experimentation back to preparing to win wars if they are not avoided through a policy of “peace through strength.” Gen. Mattis was an inspirational troop leader and often quoted. A sampling follows.



“Marines don’t know how to spell the word defeat.”



“Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everyone you meet.”



“The most important six inches on the battlefield is between your ears.”



“You cannot allow any of your people to avoid the brutal facts. If they start living in a dream world, it’s going to be bad.”



“There are hunters and there are victims. By your discipline, cunning, obedience and alertness, you will decide if you are a hunter or a victim.”



“No war is over until the enemy says we may declare it over. We may think it is over, but in fact, the enemy gets a vote.”



“There is nothing better than being shot at and missed. It’s really great.”



Lieutenant Michael Flynn has been picked by President-elect Trump to be his National Security Advisor. Flynn is outspoken and uncompromising when he is convinced he is right. He did not get along well with Obama appointees. This caused his tenure as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency to be cut short. He is a man of high integrity who will advise Trump on important security matters factually.



K. T. McFarland will be an assistant to Flynn. They will tend to keep check on each other. McFarland is very knowledgeable on matters pertaining to foreign affairs and is a life Member of the CFR. The Council on Foreign Relations tries to influence the actions of all Presidents.



Senator Sessions of Alabama has been named for the office of Attorney General. He is a former Judge and a very smart and honorable man. He will put JUSTICE back in the Justice Department that has become a political wing of the Democrat Party under Obama for the past eight years.



Appointments to Secretary of State, VA, IRS, FBI and other important posts remain to be announced. The CFR will attempt to influence the appointment of Secretary of State. It will be interesting to see to what extent they will influence Trump.