If you have a free Friday evening during the Month of December and would like to go alone or take the entire family to an event that is interesting, entertaining and suitable for the family, there is such an event available in Greenville, South Carolina. It is convenient and you can determine the time you want to spend there from a few minutes to three hours. There is no cost or parking fee. There is entertainment for children, live music and refreshments for all and interesting historical displays from Southern History.



The annual event is called Christmas in Dixie and is sponsored by the Museum and Library of Confederate History located at 15 Boyce Avenue in the Pettigru Historic District of Greenville.



The Museum and Library of Confederate History is owned and operated by the 16th Regiment, Sons of Confederate Veterans. Members of the organization are descendents of men who served in the armed services of the Confederacy. The Sons of Confederate Veterans organization was founded by the aging confederate veterans who charged the “Sons” with the task of “preserving the “true history of the South for future generations.”



The Christmas in Dixie program begins each Friday in December at 6 PM with Children’s stories and songs by Terry Grissop in the Museum Annex. Terry is a lifetime native of the foothills of Northern Greenville County. With his white Santa Clause style beard and deep voice, Terry adds a touch of realism to his stories about encounters with bears and other varmints in the mountains to the north. He closes his one-hour program with songs of the 1860s and provides the children and their parents with printed words to sing along.



Live music and Carol singing in the museum begins at 7 PM and continues for two hours until 9 PM. The program for December 16 features the Kendall and Neely Families.



The December 23 program features the concert and recording artists, the Joyful Harps with Heather and Raquelle Sheen.



Aubrey Elliott will be the featured entertainer for the December 30 program.



Light refreshments are available in both the Annex and Library and Museum. They are provided and served by the ladies of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and other supportive organizations.



Hundreds of displays ranging from Confederate coins to cannons are on display. The museum purchased and restored a rare “melodeon” that is a combination of a piano and organ from the early 1800s.



The large library contains volumes of historical documents and books that allow individuals to trace their ancestry in the Confederacy if they so desire.



The museum staff operates a gift shop and bookstore that contains many items of historical interest.



The museum conducts special guided tours for students and other groups that may be scheduled.



People from across the globe have learned of the museum and visit it when in the area. The guest book has names from as far away as Scotland and Russia.



Many foreigners know more about the true history of the South than do most Americans. The foreigners have not been exposed to the anti-Southern revisionist history that has been perpetuated for generations in American textbooks.



Just last week during a Televised interview, President Obama blamed the failures of his administration on the white people in the South. The statement went unchallenged. It was not challenged because any challenger would be labeled a “racist,” a charge against which there is no politically correct de-

fense.