Democrats, RINOs (Republicans in name only), and media pundits are attempting to convince the American people that the Trump White House staff and cabinet offices are in chaos. There is no evidence to support the claim; however, it is repeated by virtually every news outlet regardless of whether there is anything or not to substantiate the claim.



President Trump stated that those who supported Hillary for President can’t allow themselves to acknowledge that they lost the election. Trump has begun calling them the enemies of the American people. The media is making a big deal out of that, however it is a true statement,



Many of them are enemies of the Constitution that the President and all other government officials, including those in uniform, are sworn to protect. Their subversive activities have been ignored in the past, but can be ignored no more. Their threat to the survival of the Republic is too serious.



There is an element in this country that is determined to overthrow our Constitutional Republic from within. Their ancestors favored the Communists in dividing the spoils of World War II. General George Patton intended to expose them and they may have had a role in his untimely death before he returned to the States.



They had a role in allowing Communists to take over China. They were involved in preventing General McArthur from defeating North Korea. The anti-Vietnam War insurrectionists are now Congressmen, heads of corporations, Hollywood filmmakers, government bureaucrats and tenured college professors. They control the Democrat Party and the dominant media.



Establishment Republicans such as Mitt Romney were afraid to take them on knowing that they would destroy him and his family. Donald Trump was the only individual in the country willing to confront them. Even he, apparently, did not realize the extent of their power, their determination to gain and retain power and their depth of hatred for anyone that disagrees with and stands in their way.



The people Trump has labeled “enemies of the American people” are following the “Rules for Radicals” taught by Saul Alinsky, who mentored both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Author David Horowitz writes:



Conservatives think of war as a metaphor when applied to politics. For radicals, the war is real. That is why when partisans of the left go into battle, they set out to destroy their opponents by stigmatizing them as “racists,” “sexists,” “homophobes,” and “Islamophobes.” It is also why they so often pretend to be what they are not (liberals for example) and rarely say what they mean. Deception for them is a military tactic in a war that is designed to eliminate the enemy.



Deception is the radical’s most important weapon, and it has been a prominent one since the end of the Sixties. Racial arsonists such as Al Sharpton and Jeremiah Wright pose as civil rights activists; anti-American radicals such as Bill Ayers pose as patriotic progressives; socialists pose as liberals. The mark of their success is reflected in the fact that conservatives collude in the deception and call them liberals as well.



Make no mistake, the Alinsky Radicals in the media and political establishment intend to destroy Donald Trump and the conservative movement in this country. I am convinced that we are in the final battle for our freedom. I believe there is no doubt that the prayers of the saints brought Divine intervention into the presidential election and that a merciful God has granted America one more chance to “get it right.” It will not be a pretty sight, but we must stand our ground.