Monday, October 17, 2016 - 09:53 PM
Glassy Mountain Fire Department Celebrates New Fire Engine with Traditional “Push In” Ceremony PDF Print E-mail
Written by Press Releas   
Wednesday, 12 October 2016 00:00

FireTrucks Page-15

LANDRUM, SC – Glassy Mountain Fire Department (GMFD) officially places into community service its new 2016 Pierce Saber fire engine during an invocation and traditional ceremony historically known as a “push in” by department staff.  
The origin of pushing a fire truck into the station dates back to the time of horse drawn equipment.  Firefighters had to push the fire pumpers into the fire station because horses were incapable of backing in the equipment.  The new GMFD engine includes a 1250 GMP pump and a 1,000-gallon water tank with a compressed air foam system that will provide superior firefighting power over water alone. 

Chief Bob Staples, Glassy Mountain Fire Department, said, “We are very grateful to our community for their support.  Our new engine will allow us to better serve our communities for many years to come.  We believe it will greatly enhance our ability to combat fires and reduce property damage.”
 


