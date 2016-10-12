Login Form
|Glassy Mountain Fire Department Celebrates New Fire Engine with Traditional “Push In” Ceremony
|Written by Press Releas
|Wednesday, 12 October 2016 00:00
|
LANDRUM, SC – Glassy Mountain Fire Department (GMFD) officially places into community service its new 2016 Pierce Saber fire engine during an invocation and traditional ceremony historically known as a “push in” by department staff.
Chief Bob Staples, Glassy Mountain Fire Department, said, “We are very grateful to our community for their support. Our new engine will allow us to better serve our communities for many years to come. We believe it will greatly enhance our ability to combat fires and reduce property damage.”
Most Read Articles
- Court Orders Governor to Sign Request for $700 Million to Fund ‘Monumentally Terrible Idea’
- Hard Hats, Cannon Salute and TAPS on Confederate Memorial Day
- Disarming the American People
- Confederate Memorial Service, Springwood Cemetery, Greenville, SC
- The Atlanta Campaign
- It Could Never Happen Here
- Obama White House Trading Sovereignty for More UN Presence?
- Advice From the Oracle
- 100 Days of Reckless Photo-Op Hubris
- Obama Shows His True Pro-Arab Colors
- Character Does Matter
- Now is the Time for all Good Men …
- South Carolina Bill Would Nullify ‘Obamacare’
- Now And Going Forward
- “After America, There is No Place to Go”