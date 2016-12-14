Golden-Rule-Ad-WEB
Monday, December 26, 2016 - 06:04 PM
GHS Children's Hospital Receives Subway Cares for Kids Day Contribution
Written by Press Release   
Wednesday, 14 December 2016

GHS-04

Local SUBWAY® owner Jill McGee, left, presented a check for $6,717.34 to Burgess Scott of the Children’s Hospital of Greenville Health System on behalf of SUBWAY® restaurants in the Upstate. The contribution represents proceeds from “SUBWAY® Cares for Kids Day” held on Nov. 17 and will help fill the Dream Gap, an array of services for patients and families. Participating SUBWAY® restaurants in the Carolinas and Georgia collectively contributed $30,134.73 from the one-day campaign to six Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® that serve sick and injured children in their local communities.
 


