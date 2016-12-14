Login Form
|GHS Children’s Hospital Receives Subway Cares for Kids Day Contribution
|Written by Press Release
|Wednesday, 14 December 2016 00:00
|
Local SUBWAY® owner Jill McGee, left, presented a check for $6,717.34 to Burgess Scott of the Children’s Hospital of Greenville Health System on behalf of SUBWAY® restaurants in the Upstate. The contribution represents proceeds from “SUBWAY® Cares for Kids Day” held on Nov. 17 and will help fill the Dream Gap, an array of services for patients and families. Participating SUBWAY® restaurants in the Carolinas and Georgia collectively contributed $30,134.73 from the one-day campaign to six Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® that serve sick and injured children in their local communities.
Most Read Articles
- Court Orders Governor to Sign Request for $700 Million to Fund ‘Monumentally Terrible Idea’
- Hard Hats, Cannon Salute and TAPS on Confederate Memorial Day
- Disarming the American People
- Confederate Memorial Service, Springwood Cemetery, Greenville, SC
- The Atlanta Campaign
- It Could Never Happen Here
- Obama White House Trading Sovereignty for More UN Presence?
- Advice From the Oracle
- 100 Days of Reckless Photo-Op Hubris
- Obama Shows His True Pro-Arab Colors
- Character Does Matter
- Now is the Time for all Good Men …
- South Carolina Bill Would Nullify ‘Obamacare’
- Now And Going Forward
- “After America, There is No Place to Go”