Local SUBWAY® owner Jill McGee, left, presented a check for $6,717.34 to Burgess Scott of the Children’s Hospital of Greenville Health System on behalf of SUBWAY® restaurants in the Upstate. The contribution represents proceeds from “SUBWAY® Cares for Kids Day” held on Nov. 17 and will help fill the Dream Gap, an array of services for patients and families. Participating SUBWAY® restaurants in the Carolinas and Georgia collectively contributed $30,134.73 from the one-day campaign to six Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® that serve sick and injured children in their local communities.