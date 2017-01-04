Login Form
Action Track Chair Given to Marietta Substitute Teacher
Wednesday, 04 January 2017 00:00
Family and friends of local resident Chad Foster gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony to present Chad with his Action Track Chair. The event took place in the Spinx parking lot in Marietta, South Carolina. After five months of fundraising efforts, Chad was able to purchase his chair. The Action Track Chair will enable Chad to travel over sandy beaches, hike rough terrain with his family and ride in the snow. Chad is 40 and is a substitute teacher living in Marietta, SC. He is beloved by all who know him and is very active in his community and abroad in spite of the loss of mobility due to a spinal cord injury at birth.
