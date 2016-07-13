|
Times Examiner Website Suffered a Major Crash
|
|
|
|
Written by Administrator
|
Wednesday, 13 July 2016 19:09
|
Our Website suffered a major crash. Due to the crash we lost all past article images and PDF viewer for Web Version does not work and needs to be rebuilt. Until then we will be placing all future PDFs within its own link on TE PRINT ISSUES ONLINE page - only those who are subscribers can access it. We plan to rebuild site by end of year anyways. All future articles and their photos should work from this point forward. Thank you for your patience!