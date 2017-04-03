Login Form
|Website Upgrade Coming!
|Written by Administration
|Monday, 03 April 2017 00:00
|
The website will be going through a long-awaited upgrade in the coming few months. The reason is to get our site back to modern standards. We also want to take advantage of new technology and hopefully help facilitate more efficient updating procedures.
In the coming months we will be putting more emphasis on our web presence in conjunction with our print subscription.
We appreciate your patience during this upgrade and hopefully it will be mutually beneficial to both the public, our subscribers and advertisers.
Most Read Articles
- Court Orders Governor to Sign Request for $700 Million to Fund ‘Monumentally Terrible Idea’
- Hard Hats, Cannon Salute and TAPS on Confederate Memorial Day
- Disarming the American People
- Confederate Memorial Service, Springwood Cemetery, Greenville, SC
- The Atlanta Campaign
- It Could Never Happen Here
- Obama White House Trading Sovereignty for More UN Presence?
- Advice From the Oracle
- 100 Days of Reckless Photo-Op Hubris
- Obama Shows His True Pro-Arab Colors
- Character Does Matter
- Now is the Time for all Good Men …
- South Carolina Bill Would Nullify ‘Obamacare’
- Now And Going Forward
- “After America, There is No Place to Go”