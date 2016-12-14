Login Form
|BJU Displays Nativity Scene
|Written by Press Release
|Wednesday, 14 December 2016 00:00
|
The star spotlight directs all of Greenville to the Bob Jones University Creche which was unveiled on December 2, 2011. This work includes seven pieces for the Christmas season. The larger-than-life figures (some are 7 feet tall) were carved from solid blocks of polystyrene. The stable is about 14 feet high. The homes and storefronts tower about 21 feet at the highest point. Doug Young has been sculpting for almost thirty years. He’s best known for sculpting Shoeless Joe Jackson, Gethsemane and The Patriot, Della Gillette. He currently resides in Taylors, SC.
