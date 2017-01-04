Tigerville – North Greenville University has announced the retirement of two longtime English professors – Cathy Sepko and Julia Drummond – at the end of the Fall 2016 semester.



Sepko, who has served as a professor of English at NGU since 1996, served as the keynote speaker for the fall commencement held on Friday, Dec. 9. She has held various faculty positions, including dean of the College of Humanities, faculty chair, and faculty marshal, during her time at NGU.



Sepko has also been directly involved in the creation of a number of degree programs, academic departments, and several courses, such as Advanced Grammar and Style, American Folklore, Literature Theory, Appalachian Literature, and Honors Program seminars.



She has received a variety of teaching honors, including the South Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities Excellence in Teaching Award.



Prior to NGU, Sepko served as the director of Christian Education and Youth in West Virginia for four years, an adjunct English instructor at West Virginia State University for three years, and a secondary education teacher for 17 years.



She earned a bachelor’s degree in English language arts education at West Virginia Tech, a master’s in English and mass communication at Marshall University, and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction/English education at Clemson University.



Sepko enjoys genealogical and folklore research, writing memoirs, and spending time with her grandchildren. Active in her church, she has taught both Sunday school and women’s Bible studies. She is beloved by her current and past students, as well as her colleagues.



She and her husband Ken have a son and a daughter-in-law, Micah and Katie Sepko, who are both employees at NGU. They also have a foster son who resides in West Virginia.



Drummond has served as a professor of English at NGU since 1999. She earned her Master of Arts in teaching from Converse College and her doctorate from Century University. Drummond taught for 30 years in Greenville County Schools before joining the NGU family.



She’s taught a number of courses, including Shakespeare’s Comedies, Young Adult Literature, Multicultural Literature, and Composition and Literature. Drummond has been named to Who’s Who Among American Teachers seven times.



An active member of Riverside Baptist Church in Greer, S.C., she enjoys participating in mission trips and traveling nationally and internationally. She is known on campus for driving a red mustang.



“We celebrate the many things these two ladies have accomplished and ask the Lord to open many more doors of service during their retirement,” said NGU Interim President Randall Pannell at their shared retirement reception on Thursday, Dec. 1.