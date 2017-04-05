Greenville County Schools is accepting nominations for the GCS Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame honors men and women who have graduated Greenville County Schools and have made substantial or significant contributions at the local, regional, national, or international levels in any appropriate area of endeavor such as, but not limited to, academia and education, arts, athletics, business, media, public service, philanthropy, medicine, military, or science.



The deadline to receive nominations is Monday, May 1, 2017. The awards presentation will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at a dinner hosted by the Greenville County Schools Foundation.



How to Submit a Nomination



Visit https://goo.gl/um6eSu for selection criteria and the nomination form. The Nomination Form may be submitted online or by mail.



• Online Nomination

• OR download the form and mail to: Greenville County Schools, c/o Superintendent’s Office, PO Box 2848, Greenville, SC 29602-2848.

Selection Criteria

• The nominee must have graduated from a current or former school of Greenville County Schools a minimum of 10 years prior to the year of nomination.

• The nominator must demonstrate, using the GCS Hall of Fame nomination form, that the nominee has made a substantial or significant contribution(s) at the local, regional, national, or international levels in any appropriate area of endeavor such as, but not limited to, academia and education, arts, business, media, public service, philanthropy, medicine, military, science, or athletics.

• The nominator must demonstrate, using the GCS Hall of Fame nomination form, that the nominee exemplifies honesty, integrity, trustworthiness, and other evidence of good character.

• Once a person is nominated, he or she will remain on the nomination list for four (4) years. After this time, if not elected to the GCS Hall of Fame, he or she will roll off of the nomination list. He or she may be re-nominated at any time after this.

• Nominations for posthumous awards will be accepted.

• Incomplete nominations will not be considered; nominators must provide details about those aspects that make the nominee worthy of induction.