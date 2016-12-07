SIMPSONVILLE — Members of the South Carolina Societies of the SAR and DAR met Dec. 3 at Historic Hopkins Farm to commemorate the 241st anniversary of the Battle of the Great Cane Brake. The annual event is sponsored by the Col. Robert Anderson Chapter.



Chapter President Bill Kivett began with welcome remarks and an introduction about the battle. The SAR Color Guard posted the colors.



Pledges were led by Jacob Williamson, Monte Hart II and Monte A. Hart. Chapter Historian Glenn Farrow provided a detailed history about the battle, which was part of what would become known as the Snow Campaign. Several SAR and DAR chapters presented wreaths.



Activities at this event allowed several area middle school students along with their parents and teachers to view and interact with Colonial themed booths. Sherilyn Woodruff was set up as The Traveling Lady, where students could see items used by women in their day-to-day activities. Another booth was the Militia Camp led by Chapter members Bob Krause and Dan Woodruff. Here attendees could view different types of weapons and personal equipment soldiers used during the Revolutionary War. Doyle Harper was set up with his traveling blacksmith shop.