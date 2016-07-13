Great Britain has seceded from the European Union and the world is different now. The British people have voted for freedom, independence and national identity. Tax-paying Brits have thrown off the yoke of Third-World tax consumers. By using secession to free their country from socialistic tyranny, the Brits have reversed the world-wide trend toward globalism and political centralization. Brexit is a turning point in world history. With other EU members now considering secession, the EU itself may soon shrink to insignificance. Across the pond in America, there are deep social divisions, irreconcilable ideological differences, and political unrest reminiscent of the 1850s. As the ruling liberal elite tightens its grip through court rulings and executive orders, states will begin to slip through their fingers. Many Texans now support secession and wish to Texit from the American Union (AU). Secession by Texas would break the back of liberal tyranny in America and pave the way to freedom for other states. Eight years of Obama have produced unprecedented racial hatred and national debt. The liberalism Hillary loves has produced: a morally filthy society; the abortion holocaust; widespread dependence on government handouts; national insecurity in a terrorist-ridden world; and ongoing efforts to enslave America by disarming the citizenry. Other liberal plagues include: the egalitarian demolition of educational standards, marriage and family; and the wicked and anti-Christian vilification of American heroes, symbols and Western civilization. Americans are seeking deliverance from these liberal plagues, but they will not find it in Donald Trump. They will find it only in secession, when the AU goes the way of the EU.