Donald Trump nailed the queen, in public and to her face. At the second debate held on Oct. 9th Donald Trump did what we have been waiting for, for 30 years to happen, he confronted Hillary Clinton about her illegal and shameless behavior. Bravo, Mr. Trump…well done. Hillary Clinton has been allowed to get away with all sorts of conduct that would have put anybody else in prison. The most recent example of such was her using a private email server for official business while she was Secretary of State, and destroying thousands of emails which are public property. That the FBI/DOJ allowed this to happen and chose not to indict her is proof of how Obama has made the government into a completely political institution. Obama has destroyed the rule of law, but the fact is, he has been allowed to do that by a compliant Congress. Progressivism is a disease and most of those currently involved in government have been infected by it. Trump went after Hillary in a way she has never been confronted before in the decades she has been in government. Nobody ever called her a liar to her face before, and she didn’t like it. Hillary has always been allowed to say and do whatever she felt like doing and has never been held accountable for her actions. Trump promised that if elected he would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate her, perhaps the best moment in the debate. The FBI saying they could find no intent to deceive is laughable. No reasonable person believes the FBI did an honest investigation of her email server and destruction of emails, so Trump’s promise was completely appropriate. Hillary Clinton is corrupt to the marrow of her bones. She and Bill Clinton have used the Clinton Foundation (CF) as a massive money laundering machine for their benefit. Taking millions of dollars from Arab governments, for example, and then having Hillary as Secretary of State approve arms deals. The CF took in millions to rebuild Haiti after the earthquake there five year ago, money given to build a hospital and homes. No hospital or homes were built and now after the recent hurricane further damaged Haiti, the perfidy of the Clinton’s is even more pronounced. Hillary’s shameless behavior is baked in the cake. Hillary likes to pretend she has all Americans interests at heart. Trump pointed out she called his supporters a “basket of deplorables,” which hardly sounds like she is interested in uniting the country. Hillary called Bernie Sanders supporters “basement dwellers” and a “bucket of losers.” Hillary has called black people “predators” who need to “heel.” Hillary Clinton has no interest in bringing the country together, rather she just wants the power to subject Americans to her progressive ideology. This campaign is down to the final month. Hillary Clinton represents the status quo, she would continue the Obama effort to “fundamentally transform” the nation. Trump pointed out in the debate we can’t afford four more years of Obama’s philosophy. Hillary has said, for example, she would increase the number of Syrian refugees from 10K to 65K, even though we can’t vet them. She was outed in a WikiLeaks email hack as being in favor of “open borders,” which would be the end of America as we know it. Hillary has said she would grant amnesty to all illegal immigrants in her first 100 days in office if elected. If 30 million illegal immigrants are given the right to vote, there will never be another Republican President, period. Here is Hillary’s problem. Polls consistently say that some 70% of the American people think the country is headed in the wrong direction. Yet Hillary would continue down that same path and would accelerate the demise of the world’s one indispensable country, the United States. There is no hiding from that essential truth, Hillary wants more of the same bad policies and poor choices that have created the mess we are currently in. If her corruption was not enough to sway votes having her continue to exercise the same poor judgement that Obama has certainly should convince the undecided. Donald Trump had moxie enough to confront Hillary, something that had never happened before. Now if the hypocrites in the GOP who are trying their best to get Hillary elected will come to their senses and get behind the candidate of their party, maybe Hillary will be finally held accountable for her actions. Do your part on Nov. 8th to make that happen. -------------------------------------- David W. Thompson worked in government, education and the non-profit sector for more than forty years. A graduate of Westminster College and Harvard University, he resides in Easley, SC. You can follow him

on his blog, Smokealarms2015.com.