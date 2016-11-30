Login Form
|Four Roots of Islamic Violence and Jihad
|Written by Mike Scruggs
|Wednesday, 30 November 2016 00:00
|
The four roots of Islamic violence and Jihad exposed here are not poverty, discrimination, the Crusades, or Colonialism. They come straight from the Koran and other sacred doctrinal texts of Islam.
“Believers, do not choose the infidels rather than the faithful for your friends. Would you give Allah clear evidence against yourselves?”—Koran 4:143.
“Believers, do not seek the Jews or Christians as friends, who have made of your religion a jest and a diversion. Have fear of Allah, if you are true believers.”—Koran 5: 56.
Koran translations are from N. J. Dawood.
“Believers, make war on the infidels who dwell around you. Deal firmly with them. Know that Allah is with the righteous.” Koran 9:123
Don Richardson, author of Secrets of the Koran, found 109 verses in the Koran that urge war on all non-believers. Dr. Bill Warner found that 31 percent of the combined texts of the Koran and Sunna were about Jihad (Holy War) against all non-Muslims. Less than two percent of these texts used “Jihad” in the sense of “spiritual struggle.”
“I have been ordered to wage war against mankind until they accept that there is no god but Allah and that they believe I am His Prophet and accept all revelations from me.”—The Prophet Muhammad as quoted in Sahih Muslim Hadith (001,0031)
Fourth, the Koran and Muhammad promised the reward of heaven for violence against non-Muslims.
Readers should refer to my Tribune Papers article of August 10, 2016, “Islamic Paradise and Fanatical Jihad,” for more elaborate detail on Islamic Paradise with extensive quotes from Koran chapters 55 and 56. Islamic Paradise is most distinctive in its high emphasis on sexual pleasures for men, of which Jihadic martyrs are the most spectacularly rewarded. The general garden-like description of Paradise in chapters 55 and 56 are remarkably similar to the Persian Zoroastrian Paradise. Evidently this sexual paradise was a highly motivating factor in the success of Muslim armies and still prevails in the literature of modern Muslim suicide attacks. It is also probably a factor in the epidemic of sexual assault crimes by Muslim migrants in Northern Europe.
------------------------------------
