Can We Kiss the Trump Legislative Agenda Goodbye? The Freedom Caucus is not an enemy of the Trump Agenda. In fact, they may be the Trump Agenda’s most faithful friends. Besides radical Democrat fanaticism and their appallingly dishonest allies in the Leftstream media, Trump and the American people have a formidable obstacle to their agenda within the Republican Party.



Perhaps the most tragic and enormous danger to the United States, Europe, and Western Civilization is that so many of our political leaders believe a counterfactual narrative about the nature of Islam. Islam is not a peaceful and tolerant religion that has been hijacked by a few radicals. Based on the doctrines of its most sacred foundational standards—the Koran, the Sunna, and Sharia Law—it is a religious-wrapped ideology of Jihadist conquest and domination over all other religions, law systems, and cultures. It is violently anti-Christian, anti-Jewish, anti-Israel, anti-American, and anti-Western. Fourteen hundred years of Jihad, genocide, enslavement, and resurging terrorism in our time are the fruits of these doctrines. Silent “moderate” (largely secular or purely cultural) Muslims cannot erase sacred doctrine believed to be the will of Allah by the vast fundamentalist majority of Islamic clergy, scholars, and faithful believers. Islam is Islam. We cannot deal with truth and danger by making up politically correct or diplomatic fantasies.



Here are some quotes from Leo Hohmann’s 2017 book: Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest through Immigration and Resettlement Jihad:



“…(B)ecause of lies repeated over and over by our most prominent politicians, the Clintons, [G. W.] Bush, and the Obamas, along with congressmen such as House Speaker Paul Ryan and governors like Jeb Bush of Florida, John Kasich of Ohio, and Mark Dayton of Minnesota—Americans continue to live in a state of numbness. They are impervious to reality and deceived into thinking America is forever entrenched on the top of the world, even as its only real source of strength is being eaten away, hollowed out from within.”



“When Ryan, a notorious globalist who never met an open-borders plan he did not like, was running in 2016 for reelection in Wisconsin’s first district GOP primary, he sent out mailers in which he described himself as a border hawk, someone who is concerned about illegal immigration. Ryan also spoke loudly in interviews with major media outlets against Obama’s plans to bring ten thousand Syrian refugees to America in 2016. Then he turned around and orchestrated a vote that fully funded the importation of all of Obama’s refugees, not only from Syria but from Somalia, Sudan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Burma, and practically every other jihadist hotbed in the world.”



“Americans want to know why. Why do establishment politicians on both the left and right—Ryan, Bush, Obama, Kasich, and Clinton continue to negotiate the same sort of secret trade deals and disastrous immigration policies that have eroded our middle class, all the while telling us they are for the middle class?”



“Corporate titans such as Disney, Oracle, Harley-Davidson, Microsoft, Southern California Edison, and Northeastern Utilities are exploiting our nation’s employer-based visa programs, bringing in skilled guest workers from countries such as Saudi Arabia, India, China, Iran, Kuwait, and Pakistan to replace their American technology workers with cheaper foreign alternatives. Many politicians in Congress, including some with surprisingly conservative reputations, are trying to expand these guest-worker programs. These politicians—including, again, Paul Ryan, Jeb Bush, and Marco Rubio—have absolutely no conscience when it comes to stealing livelihoods of thousands of American workers, nor do they seem concerned about the national security implications of bringing large numbers of unvetted professionals from Muslim-dominated nations such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Yemen, and Pakistan….Why is America importing tens of thousands of uneducated, low-skilled refugees from Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Burma, and other Third World countries and lavishing them with taxpayer-funded welfare?”



Disney actually required the American technology workers to train their replacements to get their severance pay!



Rep. Brian Babin (R, TX) introduced a bill in July 2014 that would halt the arrival of all refugees until a full audit of the Refugee Resettlement program’s extravagantly generous welfare costs and outrageous national security risks could be completed. As speaker of the House, Paul Ryan ignored Babin’s bill, even though it had 80 cosponsors. Yet while Ryan was speaking out against additional Syrian refugees, he quietly negotiated a deal with the Democrats that fully funded President Obama’s vastly expanded refugee program.



H.R. 377 is a U.S. House bill to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. It is sponsored by Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R, FL) and has 46 cosponsors with a parallel Senate bill sponsored by Senator Ted Cruz (R, TX). Cruz describes the Muslim Brotherhood, which deceitfully tries to pass itself off as a peaceful, social benevolence organization, as espousing a “violent Islamist ideology with a mission to destroy the West.” Cheap-labor, pro-amnesty, globalist House Speaker Paul Ryan has so far squelched this bill.



In 2004, the FBI discovered Muslim Brotherhood documents and plans in an Annandale, Virginia, home following a suspicious videotaping of the support structures of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. In addition, the September 2008 Holy Land Foundation trial provided boxes of incriminating evidence that Muslim Brotherhood front organizations were raising funds for Hamas terrorist activities. Six members of the Muslim Brotherhood were sent to prison. Several Muslim Front organizations like the CAIR, NAIT and ISNA were listed as un-indicted co-conspirators. One of the documents discovered in the Annandale FBI raid was an explanatory memorandum on general strategic goals for the Muslim Brotherhood in America. It contains this revealing statement:

“The process of settlement is a ‘Civilization-Jihadist’ process with all the word means. The Ikhwan [Brotherhood] must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within.”



Paul Ryan is one of eleven U.S. Congressmen who received political contributions from individuals associated with Muslim Brotherhood front organizations in 2016. On March 30, Ryan accepted a $1,000 donation from Malik Asad, associated with CAIR, a Muslim Brotherhood (MB) front found guilty of laundering money to the MB-founded Hamas terrorist organization. The $1,000 donation to Ryan was relatively small, but larger MB donations usually come through “dark money” PACs whose donors are not revealed. Hillary Clinton and two Muslim congressmen, Keith Ellison (D, MN) and Andre Carson (D, IN), were the largest beneficiaries of open MB money. The Clinton Foundation received well over $20 million in donations from Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Qatar. Where and how this money was spent should be the subject of a major investigation, and the “dark money” subversion of our country should be outlawed.



Is a globalist, pro-amnesty House Speaker like Paul Ryan, who also appears blind to the dangers and corruption of the U.S. Refugee Program and the Muslim Brotherhood’s documented plans to subvert the government and culture of the U.S., likely to be an asset in passing the Trump Agenda?



Mike Scruggs is the author of two books: The Un-Civil War: Shattering the Historical Myths; and Lessons from the Vietnam War: Truths the Media Never Told You, and over 600 articles on military history, national security, intelligent design, genealogical genetics, immigration, current political affairs, Islam, and the Middle East.



He holds a BS degree from the University of Georgia and an MBA from Stanford University. A former USAF intelligence officer and Air Commando, he is a decorated combat veteran of the Vietnam War, and holds the Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, and Air Medal.



