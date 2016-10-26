Login Form
|Vietnam Hero And Author Addressed Legion Post 214
|Written by Administrator
|Wednesday, 26 October 2016 00:00
|
J. L. “Bud” Alley is presented a Certificate of Appreciation from Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 by First Vice Commander Tony Dunn after speaking to members about his COMBAT experiences during the Vietnam War and about his book The Ghosts of the Green Grass.
