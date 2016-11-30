Login Form
|SC Veterans Association Director Honors Korean War Veterans
|Written by Lewis Vaughn
|Wednesday, 30 November 2016 00:00
|
Director Lewis Vaughn talking with Gwyneth Saunders, commander, Sun City, SC Veterans Association on Veterans Day November 11, 2016. Lewis was the keynote speaker at the Sun City, SC Veterans Day event hosted by the Sun City Veterans Association. He presented the Korea Peace Medal to many deserving Korean War Veterans.
