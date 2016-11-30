Golden-Rule-Ad-WEB
Monday, December 05, 2016 - 11:11 PM
SC Veterans Association Director Honors Korean War Veterans PDF Print E-mail
Written by Lewis Vaughn   
Wednesday, 30 November 2016 00:00

Lewis-Vaughn-and-Commander-Sun-City

Director Lewis Vaughn talking with Gwyneth Saunders, commander, Sun City, SC Veterans Association on Veterans Day November 11, 2016. Lewis was the keynote speaker at the Sun City, SC Veterans Day event hosted by the Sun City Veterans Association. He presented the Korea Peace Medal to many deserving Korean War Veterans.
 


