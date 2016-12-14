Golden-Rule-Ad-WEB
Monday, December 26, 2016 - 08:58 PM
Christmas Stories and Songs at Confederate Museum PDF Print E-mail
Written by Bob Dill, Publisher   
Wednesday, 14 December 2016 00:00

TerryGrissop 4084

Terry Grissop provides stories and songs for Children’s Storytime in the Annex of the Museum and Library of Confederate History where Christmas in Dixie is being celebrated on December Friday nights.
 


