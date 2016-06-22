Talley-backer calls conservatives “ignorant” and “nuts” Roebuck, SC – The Lee Bright for Senate campaign today called on Scott Talley to disavow the deeply offensive and highly inflammatory statements made by one of his main supporters, David McGraw. McCraw was caught on tape using foul language and rudely disparaging Republican conservatives who support a strict-construction of the United States and South Carolina Constitutions. Last Wednesday, Talley formally and publicly accepted McCraw’s endorsement, and McCraw, by his own admission, met with Talley to coordinate their mutual goal of ousting leading conservative Lee Bright from the Senate. “We’ve seen with President Barak Obama the damage done when public officials view the Constitution as a mere suggestion,” said campaign spokesman Christopher Sullivan. “Scott Talley needs to promptly repudiate and disavow his supporter’s comments disparaging the great many South Carolina citizens who cherish and uphold the Constitution. Failing to do so would be a tremendous offense to our community and conservatives everywhere.” “Unlike Scott Talley and his supporters, Sen. Lee Bright understands that our Constitutional government is what makes America exceptional and Sen. Bright is unapologetically fighting to defend it,” Sullivan said. “In fact, under the South Carolina Constitution (Art. III, § 26), every Senator, must take an oath to ‘preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of this State and of the United States. So help me God. Sen. Bright can do so with a clear conscience, because he has demonstrated repeatedly that he will place his commitment to the Constitution above any political ambition.” “Despite these attacks from McCraw and other Talley supporters, Sen. Bright is not ashamed to be counted as a Constitutionalist and he admires fellow Constitutionalists like U.S. Senators Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Rand Paul; the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia; and of course President Ronald Reagan.” “We await Mr. Talley’ response.”