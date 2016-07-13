Trump Will Ensure that Every Veteran has the Choice to Seek Care at the VA or at a Private Service Provider of Their Own Choice. On Monday July 11, Donald Trump announced his plan to reform the Department of Veteran Affairs.



Trump said we need to protect those who have served and protected us. “Veterans should come first in the country they fought to protect, and under the Trump Administration they will. We are going to fight for our military the way they have fought for us.”

Trump announced a ten-point plan to reform the Department of Veterans Affairs:



1. As President, Trump would appoint a VA Secretary whose sole purpose will be to serve veterans. “The Obama Administration has continually placed D.C. bureaucrat’s needs above those of veterans, this will not happen under a Trump Administration.

2. Trump will use the powers of the presidency to remove and discipline the federal employees and managers who have violated the public’s trust and failed to carry out the duties on behalf of our veterans.

3. Trump will ask that Congress pass legislation that empowers the Secretary of the VA to discipline or terminate any employee who has jeopardized the health, safety or well-being of a veteran.

4. Trump will create a commission to investigate all the fraud, cover-ups, and wrong-doing that has taken place in the VA, and present these findings to Congress to spur legislative reform.

5. Trump will protect and promote honest employees at the VA who highlight wrongdoing, and he will guarantee their jobs will be protected.

6. Trump will create a private White House hotline, which will be active 24 hours a day answered by real persons. It will be devoted to answering veteran’s complaints of wrongdoing at the VA and ensure no complaints fall through the cracks.

7. Trump will stop giving bonuses to any VA employees who are wasting money, and start rewarding employees who seek to improve the VA’s service, cut waste, and save lives.

8. Trump will reform the visa system to ensure veterans are at the front of the line for health services, not the back.

9. Trump will increase the number of mental health care professionals, and allow veteran’s to be able to seek mental health care outside of the VA.

10. Trump will ensure every veteran has the choice to seek care at the VA or at a private service provider of their own choosing. Under a Trump Administration, no veteran will die waiting for service. These days are over starting January 2017.