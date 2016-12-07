Login Form
|Maestro Discusses 1991 USSR Defection With GC Republican Women’s Club
|Written by Bob Dill, Publisher
|Wednesday, 07 December 2016 00:00
|
Maestro Edvard Tchivzhel, Director of the Greenville Symphony Orchestra was the guest speaker at the December luncheon of the Greenville County Republican Women’s Club. He discussed his defection from the Soviet Union and his love for America.
