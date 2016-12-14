Golden-Rule-Ad-WEB
Monday, December 26, 2016 - 06:03 PM
Jeff Duncan Releases Statement on Passing of John Glenn
Wednesday, 14 December 2016 00:00

Washington, D.C. – Congressman Jeff Duncan responded to the news of the passing of John Glenn today in a statement:

John Glenn is a giant in American history and truly is one of those rare authentic heroes we all revere. It is with a heavy heart to hear the news of his passing. He was a trailblazer for America’s space program during the Cold War as he became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962 and, 36 years later, became the oldest man in space in 1998 at the age of 77. He also found the time to serve his country in the United States Senate, thereby capping a remarkable career of service to his nation. I was fortunate to have met the man in November 2011—he was larger than life. I pray for him and his family, but as America works to navigate the rough seas of the future, I also pray that our nation is graced with more men and women like John Glenn.
 


