National Harbor, MD—Permeated with electricity and anticipation, a well-beyond capacity crowd began chants of “Trump, Trump,” in rippling waves, reminiscent of Inauguration Day.



President Trump’s speech was the highlight for the Conservative Political Action Committee’s (CPAC) conference. With likely 8,000 people in attendance, and a long line of people stretched around the halls hoping to get in, his speech was the most attended event of the conference. Even the media overflowed their section to cover the speech.



The speech began with a scathing attack of the Mainstream Media and its treatment of him, as he called it “Fake News.” But the majority of the speech could have been called “The Promise-Keeping” speech. To cheers, Trump went over a litany of his conservative reform agenda.



On Guns and Military: We will protect the 2nd Amendment. We will rebuild our military, we will respect our flag, and we will take care of our veterans. I want us to invest in our military once again. I have ordered our Defense Department to formulate a plan to eradicate ISIS.



On Tax Reform and the Regulation State: We will implement tax reform that lowers the burden of the people and business. We don’t need 75% of the repetitive, excessive regulations.



On Energy and Trade: We are preparing bold action to release American energy, including shale oil and beautiful, clean coal. I have withdrawn America from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP).



On Illegal Immigration: Immigration officers are already working to get illegal immigrants in gangs, committing crimes and selling drugs thrown out of this country.



Trump reminded the audience that the “Republican Party is the Party of the American worker” and that “there is one allegiance that unites us all and that is America. We all salute the same American flag.” He went on to thank the Evangelical community for their support of him. He said, “As long as we have faith in God and each other, our future is bright.”



His speech ended with a promise that “the era of empty talk is over” and a call to action to use your power to get things done.



The night before the President’s speech, Vice President Mike Pence addressed the audience. His was a sellout crowd, though not as big as the President’s. Pence was presented the Charlton Heston Defender of Freedom Award by the National Rifle Association (NRA), the highest award given by the 2nd Amendment rights organization.



Pence reminisced about his swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol. He was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas using President Ronald Reagan’s Bible turned to II Chronicles 7:14: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”



Pence promised the conservative movement gathered there that he and President Trump would work hard every day for this movement. He assured the crowd that the presidential team is in “the promise-keeping business,” then asked them if President Trump “has assembled the most conservative Cabinet in their lifetime” to cheers from the audience. He assured the pro-life movement that they have champions in President Trump and Vice President Pence.



Pence said that “Donald Trump turned the blue wall red,” speaking of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. He also affirmed that “America’s worst nightmare of Obamacare is about to end.” The biggest applause line of his speech, spurring a standing ovation, was when he proclaimed that “America will stand with Israel.” His speech ended with this request, “We need your prayers.”