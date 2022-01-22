New Featured Crossword Puzzle
- By BestCrosswords
Shocking and Disturbing Video from the Supreme Court Today on the 'Roe v. Wade' Memorial
- By Christian Newswire
WASHINGTON -- While pro-lifers lay thousands of flowers at the Supreme Court to honor children who have died from abortion, and women shared their personal stories of abortion grief, pro-choice advocates danced and celebrated abortion violence.
Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center:
"It was deeply disturbing to see radical pro-choice activists celebrate the killing of innocent children and mock women sharing painful stories of abortion regret. Their actions clearly demonstrate that the pro-abortion movement has never truly been concerned about the well-being of women or their empowerment."
For more information or interviews contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741
Click here to download a short video taken at the Supreme Court on Jan. 22, 2022, the Roe v. Wade Memorial.
Click here to view photographs.
Click here to view video online.
SOURCE Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution
The Never-ending Illusion
- By Gary Varvel
Hope Is on the March
- By Tony Perkins - Family Research Council
The tens of thousands of pro-lifers who made the trek to Washington, D.C. this morning didn't just come to support the unborn. They came to see history. For 49 years, they've slogged through rain, snow, sleet, and freezing cold for the March for Life with one prayer in their hearts: an end to Roe v. Wade. Today, that dream is closer than ever.
The hope that started blooming two years ago with the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett has exploded into full-blown optimism now, as the Supreme Court considers the first direct challenge to unlimited abortion in a generation: Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. After a half-century, Roe could finally fall -- ending a bloody legacy that cost our nation 63 million lives. If it does, the young people standing in the sun this afternoon will remember this moment. They'll remember the belief on everyone's faces and the anticipation they felt wondering if this stop on the steps of the Supreme Court could finally be their last.
Natural Gas Provider Threatens to Cut Off Fuel for Texas Power Plants
- By WFAA.com
Dallas-based Energy Transfer says the gas will continue to flow to Luminant's power plants but did not say for how long. Meanwhile, winter weather approaches.
A fight is unfolding between two Texas energy giants, and power to 400,000 homes is being used as leverage.
One of Texas’ largest power providers on Wednesday asked state regulators to intervene and stop Dallas-based pipeline company Energy Transfer from halting natural gas service to its power plants.
MORE: https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/loc...
Ports Authority Execs Got Big Bonuses, Other Perks In ‘21
- By Rick Brundrett - The Nerve
The Daniel Island Club on its website bills itself as one of the top country clubs in Charleston, offering two “nationally-ranked” private golf courses, along with swimming, tennis and fitness facilities in a “lush, resort-style setting.”
Jim Newsome, the president and CEO of the state-created Ports Authority (SCPA), belonged to the swank club last year, as did three other top SCPA executives – with their pricey club dues paid by the authority, according to agency records provided recently to The Nerve under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act.
The total compensation in 2021 for Newsome, who announced last fall that he is retiring this year, effective June 30, was nearly $1.1 million, which included, besides $16,848 in country club dues, a $336,875 bonus, $187,153 in deferred compensation, $15,707 for “executive” life insurance and an $11,076 car allowance, records show. His base annual salary was $511,849.
King of the Bungle
- By Tony Perkins - Family Research Council
The kinder reviews said it "didn't go quite as planned." But for anyone else tuning in to the longest presidential news conference in history, it was a disaster of epic proportions. The White House had been shielding Joe Biden from the press for months. And now we all understand why.
It was, as even Politico pointed out, his staff's worst "nightmare come true." For what might be the first time as president, Joe Biden was completely unfiltered. Suddenly off the short leash of his handlers, he talked for an hour and fifty-one minutes Wednesday, setting a record that outpaced even Donald Trump by a whole half an hour. But longer wasn't better for the flailing White House, as Biden's blunders on everything from Ukraine to COVID reminded everyone what a mistake his presidency has been.
Joe Biden Completes His Historic Failure
- By Neil Patel
Joe Biden campaigned as a moderate elder statesman who could help heal a divided country. The press played up the narrative that Biden put in place a team of professionals and technocrats who would provide real governing expertise as a salve from the chaos of the Trump years. The truth, of course, has been just the opposite.
Many Americans are coming to believe that, contrary to the expectations going in, the Biden administration is a rudderless, leaderless, overly ideological mess. Biden did not help himself at his rare press conference Wednesday.
When challenged on America's declining faith in the competence of his government, Biden denied reality. He said the Afghanistan withdrawal was never going to be easy. This directly contradicts his assurances before the withdrawal when he said we could do it "responsibly, deliberately and safely." Biden's earlier statements are not a secret, and everyone knows that 13 American soldiers died after Biden outsourced security around the withdrawal to the Taliban. Deflecting this reality is dishonest, and it's not helpful to Biden politically.
Biden's Quick Fix
- By Gary Varvel
Idaho and West Virginia Name January 22 as Day of Tears
- By Day of Tears
CHARLESTON, W.V. and BOISE, Idaho -- West Virginia and Idaho legislatures voted today to designate January 22 as the Day of Tears.
West Virginia's Senate Resolution 12 was a bi-partisan effort sponsored by Senator Patricia Rucker (R-Jefferson), Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier), and Randy Smith (R-Tucker).
"The number one cause of death in 2021 was abortion- the killing of an unborn child. If that isn't a cause for tears I don't know what is," said Senator Rucker.
Idaho passed Senate Resolution 101, sponsored by Senator Mary Souza (R- Coeur d'Alene) and Representative Barbara Ehardt (R-Idaho Falls) designating January 22 as the Day of Tears in Idaho in perpetuity.
"We in Idaho are committed to honoring and protecting life. By joining with other states in acknowledging January 22nd as The Day of Tears, we are remembering and mourning the nearly 62 million lives that have been lost to abortion. For those who have been affected by abortion, we hope this day will give them the opportunity to grieve and heal," said Senator Souza.
State Government Relations Director at Alliance Defending Freedom Will Speak to Greenville Republican Women
- By GCRWC
Custody Chain Analysis Finds 106,000+ Suspect Ballots, Uselessness of Drop Box Videos
- By Christian Newswire
ATLANTA -- VoterGA today announced a new chain of custody study that revealed nearly 107,000 drop box ballots in the November 2020 election results have improper chain of custody forms that call into question the authenticity of those ballots. The study resulted from a statewide analysis of ballot transfer forms obtained via Open Records Requests.
The findings are preliminary and the number is expected to increase dramatically as more counties acknowledge they cannot produce oaths for collection team members or, admit they have destroyed surveillance videos in spite of federal and state retention laws that require election records to be retained for about two years.
Virginia’s Newest Leadership Signals Hope for Nation
- By Eagle Forum
Virginians have ushered in a brand-new administration to lead the state for the next 4 years. Over the weekend, Republican Glenn Youngkin was sworn in as the state’s 74th Governor alongside Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares. This may have come to the surprise of Democrats who currently hold office, but not to the American people fighting to get their freedoms back.
Americans had a wake-up call after being subjected to Democrat lockdowns and mandates. Parents saw first-hand what political propaganda their children were learning in public schools and how unfounded mask mandates suppressed learning. Then, when they could return to work, they were forced to get the COVID vaccine or lose their job. On top of that, people are tired of being called racists simply because of their skin color or terrorists because they want to have a voice in their child’s education. Republican lawmakers and candidates began listening and championed their freedoms.
Ex-House Member Top Candidate for Judgeship?
- By Rick Brundrett - The Nerve
Next month, the Horry County legislative delegation could recommend one of three master-in-equity judicial candidates to the governor for appointment to the six-figure seat.
One of the candidates is former state Rep. Alan Clemmons, a Myrtle Beach attorney who was a longtime member of the Horry County delegation before his unexpected resignation from the Legislature in 2020, and also served for years on the legislatively controlled judicial screening committee – including a stint as its chairman – which qualifies master-in-equity candidates.
That would seem to give him a distinct advantage for the Horry County judicial seat.
In Woke Schools, the Only Thing Being Assigned Is Gender
- By Tony Perkins - Family Research Council
Maybe Democrats have decided that they don't need parents to win elections. That certainly wasn't the case in Virginia, where Glenn Youngkin (R) was just inaugurated as governor because his opponent thought schools knew better than moms and dads. And it probably won't be the case in Michigan either, but that hasn't stopped the state's tone-deaf Democrats from telling parents to get out of education -- and stay out.
"Not sure where this 'parents-should-control-what-is-taught-in-schools-because-they-are-our-kids' is originating, but parents do have the option to send their kids to a hand-selected private school at their own expense if this is what they desire," the Michigan Democratic Party posted over the weekend. "The purpose of public education in public schools is not to teach kids only what parents want them to be taught. It is to teach them what society needs them to know. The client of the public school is not the parent -- but the entire community, the public."
Georgia March for Life: Focus on Post-Abortion Trauma
- By Georgia Right to Life
NORCROSS, Ga. -- For more than 40 years, Georgia Right to Life (GRTL) has sponsored the Georgia March for Life, better known for many years as Together for Life. This year's event on Friday, January 21, will begin at 11:45 a.m. with a memorial service at Liberty Plaza. A silent march will begin at 1:00 p.m. on the streets of Atlanta.
The memorial acknowledges the more than 63 million innocent children denied their God-given right to Personhood – that is the right to be recognized as a person—since Roe v Wade made abortion legal in 1973.
"It's not just about the tragic numbers," said GRTL President Ricardo Davis. "One reality of ending the life of a pre-born child is that many women and men suffer heartbreaking trauma after realizing what they've done."
Plastic Is Not A Threat
- By Tom DeWeese - American Policy Center
I am fed up to my burning ears with the carte blanche castigation of plastic. Plastic is one of the greatest inventions ever, not only for modern society, but also for the environment. If plastic seems to now pose an environmental threat, it’s not plastic’s fault – but the fault of the environmental movement itself.
The use of plastic reduces the need for other natural resources. Plastic bags, cups, and plates save the need for more paper. It saves the tress the greens are so concerned about. Plastic tables and chairs and lamps also save the demand for wood. Plastic bumpers on cars elimiinate the need for chrome, a natural mineral the greens worried about a couple of decades ago – plastic provided the saving solution. And the use of plastic in cars makes them lighter and therefore more fuel efficient. Plastic makes heart transplants possible. Plastic is used in a wide variety of medical devises, without which people would either die or be denied happy, useful lives. There is no natural wood, paper, or glass substitute.
Local students graduate in NGU's December Class of 2021
- By LaVerne Howell - NGU
Tigerville, SC (January 20, 2021) North Greenville University (NGU) held its December Commencement Exercises on Friday, December 10, on the Tigerville Campus. Pastor of Kingdom Life Church in Simpsonville and President Emeritus of the South Carolina Baptist Convention Dr. Alex Sands addressed the 196 undergraduate and graduate students, family, and friends.
Baccalaureate degree students whose cumulative grade point average is at least 3.5 graduate cum laude; those with at least 3.75 graduate magna cum laude, and those with at least 3.9-grade point average graduate summa cum laude.
The Honors Program challenges superior students to continue their intellectual growth. Graduating as an Honors Scholar requires completing honors courses, honors seminars, and the senior honors project with a 3.5 GPA.
Christian Kids, Youth Cling to 'Digital Lifeline' in Afghanistan, Iran
- By SAT-7
EASTON, Md. -- Children as young as 4 are risking their lives in Afghanistan because they want to "meet Jesus" and talk to other Christians, even as they hide from the Taliban.
Desperate for hope, thousands of young children and teens – often the only Christians in their families – are turning to a Middle East media ministry on their secure phone apps, a "digital lifeline" for those who are alone.
One young viewer in Afghanistan said she would be "cut to pieces" by the Taliban if discovered watching Christian children's shows broadcast daily in the local Farsi and Dari languages.
"I am the only believer in my family, and I came to faith through your program," the girl told SAT-7 (www.sat7usa.org), which broadcasts live into Afghanistan, Iran and surrounding nations. Many believers there are forced to practice their faith in secret and often alone.
After U.S Withdrawal, Afghanistan Becomes No. 1 Most Dangerous Place on Earth to be Christian, According to 2022 World Watch List Ranking by Leading Persecution Watchdog Open Doors
- By Christian Newswire
Based on new data from Open Doors, one-in-seven Christians globally suffers high levels of persecution; in Afghanistan, every Christian is either in hiding or on the run
SANTA ANA, Calif. -- For the first time ever, Afghanistan is the most dangerous place on the planet to be a Christian, according to Open Doors' 2022 World Watch List, which was released today. The World Watch List is a definitive, comprehensive research-based report that ranks the top 50 countries where it is most dangerous to be a Christian. Afghanistan has supplanted North Korea, which now ranks #2 on the list, after spending 20 years at #1.
"People should not interpret this to mean that North Korea has gotten any safer for religious minorities. In fact, the situation there is worse," said Open Doors USA President and CEO, David Curry. "That should tell you everything you need to know about how bad conditions are for Christians who remain in Afghanistan."
Biden's Ratings Not Looking Good
- By Gary Varvel
End of the Roe v. Wade Era?
- By Star Parker
After a COVID-19 driven timeout last year, March for Life returns this year to Washington, D.C., for the 49th year, noting the anniversary of and support to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision of Jan. 22, 1973. This began the era of legal abortion in the USA.
A high turnout is expected due to last year's hiatus, but even more so, to express optimism that this could well be the last March for Life with Roe v. Wade the law of the land.
The Supreme Court heard last December Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, challenging the constitutionality of Mississippi's Gestational Age Act, passed in 2018, posing a frontal assault on Roe v. Wade.
Blundering Billionaire More Right Than Wrong
- By Michelle Malkin
I'm not mad that some venture capital mogul (whom I'd never heard of before) said this week on a podcast (which I'd also never heard of before) that "nobody cares about what's happening to the Uyghurs."
I am, however, mildly (but not surprisingly) annoyed that this blundering billionaire backed down so quickly in the face of exactly the kind of virtue-signaling bloviators whom he so rightfully criticized in the first place.
Chamath Palihapitiya, who is apparently a former AOL and Facebook executive and founder of a Palo Alto investment firm called Social Capital, outraged the perpetually outraged mob by dismissing his co-host Jason Calacanis' praise for the Biden administration's "very strong" support of Muslim Uyghurs in China.
Register Today for the Jan 31 LEGISLATIVE FORUM!
- By Press Release
We're excited for our next SCGOP/Fourth District Club event.
Our Legislative Forum will be on January 31 at 6:45 PM at the Historic Greer Depot. 94.5FM The Answer's Joey Hudson will be moderating.
We want to inform voters about the 2022 Session and what our legislators will be dealing with. Our Lt. Governor, Pamela Evette will be taking a few minutes at the start to talk about what legislation the Executive Branch would like to see passed. Senators Josh Kimbrell and Ross Turner will speak on behalf of their respective counties on some issues on the Senate side, but we're gearing this event more specifically to the house side and will have Representatives from both Greenville and Spartanburg.
Greenville County Council Meeting - Right to Bear Arms Notice!
- By Press Release
National software company recognizes NGU Student Jake Auton No. 1 nationwide
- By LaVerne Howell - NGU
In today's unique, post-Covid job market, finding full-time employment after graduation can seem a daunting task. Now, more than ever, internships for college students are essential elements of career preparation. An internship is a perfect opportunity to explore future career options and build a portfolio and a professional network. Hands-on experience is just as important as coursework for those looking to make a smooth transition into the global workforce.
By the Numbers, a Failing President
- By Pat Buchanan
If the left believed that draping the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021, around the neck of former President Donald Trump and the party that refused to repudiate him would sink the GOP, it appears to have miscalculated.
For, as the left painted the Capitol riot as an "armed insurrection," "domestic terrorism," "attempted coup," and political atrocity that stands beside Pearl Harbor and 9/11 as "a day that will live in infamy," Republicans were displacing the Democrats as America's first party.
Democrats began 2021 as the preferred party of 49% of the country. Only 40% identified as Republicans.
When 2022 began, the standings had been reversed.
Cuckoo Clock is Running Out ...
- By Gary Varvel
Biden Should Declare NATO Membership Closed
- By Pat Buchanan
In 2014, when Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to a U.S.-backed coup that ousted a pro-Russian regime in Kyiv by occupying Crimea, President Barack Obama did nothing.
When Putin aided secessionists in the Donbass in seizing Luhansk and Donetsk, once again, Obama did nothing.
Why did we not come to the military assistance of Ukraine?
Because Ukraine is not a member of NATO. We had no obligation to come to its aid. And to have intervened militarily on the side of Ukraine would have risked a war with Russia we had no desire to fight.
Mark Meckler's COS Board Member Has Written New Constitution Which Transfers Massive Powers to New Fed Gov't & Imposes Gun Control
- By Joanna Martin, J.D., "Publius Huldah"
General George Washington and the Continental Army worked on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and so must you.
I can not exaggerate the urgency of our situation. Let me show you why you must do all you can to stop the SC Senate from passing H 3205, Meckler's "COS" application for Congress to call an Article V Convention.
This link (CLICK HERE) is a Flyer from a "BBA" group pushing for an Article V convention - ostensibly for the limited purpose of getting an amendment which requires Congress to "balance the budget". Note that they are now claiming that 33 States have active applications. Only one more State is needed and Congress can call a convention.
Remember US Energy Independence Day?
- By Stephen Moore
Once, during a meeting with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump inside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, we discussed energy policy. I told Trump that if we went all out to produce America's abundant supply of oil, gas and coal, the United States could be energy independent in four years.
Trump looked at me from behind his desk and shook his head. "I don't want America to be energy independent. I want America to be energy dominant."
There are few issues where Trump and President Joe Biden have differed more broadly on policy than on energy production. Trump went full speed on fossil fuel production. He lifted drilling restrictions, especially in states such as Alaska and on federal lands in the continental states. He gave the green light to vitally needed pipelines. He blocked new extreme environmental regulations that were intended to choke off our oil and gas supplies. He recognized the shale oil and gas revolution as an unparalleled opportunity to reduce reliance on foreign oil.
