Urgent Communication for the Attention and Action of All Sheriffs, Attorneys General, and Governors

Echoing Abraham Lincoln's prophetic concern, America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we have destroyed ourselves from within. It is with profound concern and urgency that we confront an unsettling reality that echoes Lincoln's warning -- a reality where our nation's foundation is being intentionally destroyed.

As we examine what is taking place in America today, one must pose the grave question championed by Patrick Henry: "Are we disposed to be of the number of those who, having eyes, see not, and, having ears, hear not, the things which so nearly concern their temporal salvation?" Today, a myriad of catastrophic issues including rampant crime, pervasive drug trafficking, political corruption, deep-seated divisiveness, and a staggering $36 trillion national debt, paint a harrowing picture. Furthermore, a complicit dishonest media, egregious human trafficking, and the systematic evisceration of our Constitution, signal that Lincoln's dire prediction may indeed be our nation's epitaph.

The escalation of organized violence and racial tension, precipitated and often orchestrated by our own government and its media partners, is alarming. Those voicing legitimate concerns over the devastation of open borders and illegal alien invasions are unjustly branded as racists, thus, perpetuating a cycle of unbridled lawlessness. However, be it known to one and all; there are lawful, peaceful, and effective solutions. The Supreme Law of the United States of America states unambiguously, "The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion." Art 4, Sec 4, U S Constitution.

Evidence mounts daily of corrupt political figures who not only tolerate but promote illegal immigration, effectively aiding and abetting those who invade our borders. This criminal abetment has enabled international terrorists and violent cartels and gangs, to wreak havoc across our nation, from overtaking residential complexes in Colorado to compromising our electoral integrity, as evidenced by Arizona's and Oregon's recent admissions of "accidentally" registering non-citizens to vote.

The evidence is overwhelming and very clear that the Justice Department, DHS, FBI, and the White House, will do nothing to stop the criminal activity at our borders, leaving our nation vulnerable and exposed to what can only be described as orchestrated high crimes and treason.

In light of this national crisis, we only have one alternative, the States and Counties. We urgently call upon the Governors and Attorneys General of each State and the Sheriffs of every county and parish to initiate comprehensive investigations to determine who is responsible for these crimes and expose their motives. No One Is Above The Law!

Sheriffs, Governors, and Attorneys General possess legitimate authority and jurisdiction where violations have occurred. In fact, Sheriff Mark Lamb, one of our nation's most dedicated sheriffs, has already completed a criminal investigation on Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas. The case has been referred to the County Attorney for prosecution. The rest of the States should follow suit. The survival of our nation and the safety of the American people are in your hands.

May divine Providence bless and protect you, and may God bless America,

Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) • America's Future, Inc. • General Michael T. Flynn LTG, US Army (Retired) • American Police Officers Alliance (APOA) • John Birch Society (JBS) • Friend of Medjugorje (Mej.com) • Mom's for America