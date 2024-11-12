President Donald J. Trump #45, Was Re-Elected As the 47th President of The United States

On November 5, 2024, American Citizens cast over 72+ million votes to elect President Donald J. Trump, to “Take Back Our Country”, to protect the “Freedom of Speech” for all American Citizens, and to restore the “Combat Effectiveness” of the US Armed Forces. President Trump’s election prevented the US Constitutional Republic from being “Fundamentally transformed into a Communist State.” It was the most successful “Presidential Comeback” in US History!

After 2 years of effort, we were able to contribute to the re-election of President Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States and helped to elect an endorsed Combat Veterans For Congress, Senator J D Vance (USMC), as Vice President of the United States. The election of President Trump has prevented the US Constitutional Republic from being “Fundamentally transformed into a Communist State.”

In 2022, the goal of the Combat Veterans For Congress was to elect 19 endorsed Combat Veterans For Congress to the US House of Representatives, to help take control of the US House.

In 2024, one of the goals of the Combat Veterans For Congress was to elect 3 endorsed Combat Veterans For Congress to the US Senate, to help take control of the US Senate. Another goal in 2024 was to elect 13 endorsed Combat Veterans For Congress to the US House of Representatives, to help retain control of the US House. The attachment lists the endorsed and elected Combat Veterans For Congress to the Vice Presidency, to the US Senate, and to the US House of Representatives.

President Trump will protect every American Citizen by putting a stop to the continuing Invasion of the United States by over 20 million Illegal Aliens from 180 countries, and by putting a stop to the attacks by the Biden-Harris administration on the sacred beliefs of Christian Americans. President Trump will “Make America Great Again,” by bringing down the rampant 21% inflation created by the Biden-Harris administration and will stimulate the economy of the United States by drilling for the plentiful US crude oil to bring down the cost of gas at the pump.

We thank the hundreds of supporters for sending $23,490 in donations to support the election of endorsed Combat Veterans For Congress, for the many letters of encouragement, the many heartfelt E-mails, and the steady stream of phone calls to thank us for our efforts to help create the Red, White, and Blue Wave to “Take Back Our Country.” We encourage you to click on the below listed link to listen to the Patriotic Country Western rendition of “Take Back Our Country”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2G3wGVAnlQ

We encourage all Patriotic American Citizens to work together, to put divisive issues behind us, and to collaborate with your fellow Americans on both sides of the aisle, so we can help restore our US Constitutional Republic to its 248 historic years of greatness. This summer all Patriotic Americans will again be observing Independence Day, on the 4th of July (a second birthday for all Patriotic Americans), to celebrate their continued support for our US Constitutional Republic.

By Capt Joseph R. John. All Rights Reserved. The material can only be posted on another Web site or be distributed on the Internet by giving full credit to the author. It may not be published, broadcast, or rewritten without the permission from the author.