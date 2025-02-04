An American Black Man’s Interpretation of the 14th Amendment

One must ask, why are the leftists, Democrats, in America so hell-bent on granting citizenship to those here illegally?

Greetings everyone, I remember speaking at Northwestern University some years ago on the Iranian Nuclear Agreement for the Young America Foundation. After the presentation, the floor was opened up with questions, and the first question came from a young black female student. That exchange has garnered tens of millions of YouTube hits as she asked me, “Do you identify as Black?” Of course, I do. I do so each time I purchase a firearm on my ATF Form 4473, truthfully, as opposed to Hunter Biden lying on his. And so, as an American Black man, now that we have established that fact, I seek to provide my common sense interpretation of the 14th Amendment. Needless to say, it has once again become the topic du jour in the news since the inauguration of the 47th President of these United States, Donald J. Trump. And yes, I was in DC for the event and what a monumental day for our Constitutional Republic.

I find it very perplexing and hypocritical that the progressive socialist left, aka the Democrat party, is so interested in the 14th Amendment. Back when it was being created and debated, Democrats were staunchly against the 14th Amendment. Matter of fact, they were against the preceding 13th Amendment, which ended slavery in America. These two Amendments, along with the 15th, were legislative endeavors and policies sought out by Republicans. Yes, the same Republican Party that was established for one single issue: the abolition of slavery. I believe that we should have a strict originalist interpretation of the Constitution, not this living constitution nonsense leftists seek to impart. And they do so for a very specific reason, and that is to manipulate the Constitution to fit into their designed ideological agenda.

And such is the case with the 14th Amendment, especially Section 1.

The 14th Amendment’s original intent was to grant citizenship to the Blacks in America who had just been made free by the 13th Amendment. Remember again that the Democrats did not support either of these amendments then, and according to Joe Biden, “No amendment to the Constitution is absolute.” This is the same Joe Biden who delivered the eulogy for a known Klansman, his Senate Democrat colleague Robert Byrd.

Blacks were brought to America unwillingly by way of a system that was legal at the time, called slavery. Abraham Lincoln, who not at first was a firm believer in ending the institution of slavery, soon realized that we could not live up to the foundational premise of individual freedom with its existence. Lincoln issued his Emancipation Proclamation in early 1863, and slaves in Texas finally found out on June 19, 1865—there was no internet at that time. Lincoln’s proclamation freed the slaves in the southern states. But he knew that an executive action was not enough, it had to be codified in our rule of law—our Constitution. Therefore, Lincoln and his associates worked hard and got the 13th Amendment passed. But what next?

It was imperative that these recently freed Black men, women, and their children become citizens of these United States and have equal protection under the law and that no State could make or enforce any laws that would deny them that constitutionally given right. That is the original purpose of the 14th Amendment, Section 1.

Now we have these delusional leftists who want us to believe and accept their “living interpretation” that anyone can just waltz across the border into our Republic and be a citizen. They want us to believe that we have no sovereign borders and that citizenship in these United States is a privilege to all and even a birthright. For me, as an American Black man who has had generations in his family serve this Nation in uniform and in combat, this is offensive and condescending. The leftists are taking something intended to right a wrong, which they created and did not support, and now manipulating it to the advantage of those entering our Country illegally. And this is being done all to the detriment of the American Black community, hence the protest in places like Chicago.

Once upon a time, the Democrats supported an institution of physical slavery and cast this Nation into a Civil War to protect it. These same Democrats stood against ending that institution and the extension of Constitutional rights to Blacks. These are the Democrats who once forced Blacks onto visible plantations. Today, these same Democrats have forced Blacks into the institution of economic enslavement and onto urban plantations. And now, the same Democrats want to destroy and disrespect the intent of the 14th Amendment to advance their agenda. Black kids are “dreamers” also, but Democrats would prefer to dismember them in the womb and relegate them to failing school systems rather than give them a shot at the American dream. Democrats would prefer to defund the police and turn the streets of our inner cities into killing zones for young black boys and girls. Democrats do not advance the ideas of urban economic empowerment zones and small business development in the Black community.

However, Democrats will certainly use the 14th Amendment to allow illegals to gain entry into our Nation. As a retired Soldier, I lived in other countries, and was subject to their jurisdiction, meaning being obedient and respectful to their laws. That did not make me a citizen! When people come into my home to visit, they are under the jurisdiction and rules of our home—that does not make them residents of my home. And if someone seeks to illegally enter my home, they will experience the firm application of my jurisdiction.

This whole debate about “birthright citizenship” is absurd and, as an American Black man, disgusting. Military kids are born abroad every day; they are not citizens of the Country in which they are born, they are American citizens because their parents are American citizens…and yes, Status of Forces Agreements (SOFAs) clarify individual personnel statuses.

One must ask, why are the leftists, Democrats, in America so hell-bent on granting citizenship to those here illegally? It can come down to only one assessment: they do not view American citizenship as something special, something people aspire to attain. My wife Angela is a naturalized American citizen, and I remember the day she earned her citizenship and took the oath. She had tears in her eyes. Yes, the daughter of a Vietnam Veteran finally became an American citizen. I can only imagine the tears in the eyes of so many freed Blacks when the 14th Amendment was passed, and they, along with their children, became citizens of these United States of America.

Then and now, there has only been one political party that has been on the wrong side of the passing, implementation, the right, proper, and original interpretation of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment…the doggone party of the jackasses.

Steadfast and Loyal.

------------------------------