Defeating the New-World Order - Part II of IV

"If the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet to warn the people and the sword comes and takes someone's life, I will hold the watchman accountable for their blood" (Ezekiel 33:6).

As stated in Part I, I believe America is lost and downtrodden, and removing God from our institutions of education, government, courts, finances leave a person with little to no understanding of common law, common decency or common sense to deal with the challenges we already have witnessed nor the calamities that I believe are to come. Neither do we today have a good understanding of the principles by which our nation was founded. Man's insatiable appetite for control and having all knowledge and power has also come close to extinguishing what was ordained for America - to be a light on the hill for the lost and downtrodden.

As I mentioned in Part I of this commentary series, I firmly believe Donald Trump was raised from near death and brought forward, much like Cyrus in the Old Testament to the Jews, to give America a chance to return to the values and principles as outlined in our founding documents. I do not think Donald Trump is perfect or without blemish. No one is but the Lord choses whom He will for the purposes He wants accomplished. Trump is a natural leader and has the gift of making success come from seemingly nothing. I believe President Trump was placed into the position of leader to give America another chance to be that light on the hill our founders lit, and President Ronald Reagan often mentioned. But strength without submitting (cooperating) with God's plan is a sure disaster waiting.

Why so much discussion about America versus the New-World Order? America has been holding up the implementation of the Marxist Global realignment and One World Rule. Our geographic size and location, natural resources, strength in heritage, economy and military have made America most formidable preventing the Elites of the diabolical NWO to implement their nefarious scheme. Since Ronald Reagan, leaders in both political parties have worked to alter this and change this nation into something it was never, ever intended to become! The changing of the United States is absolutely necessary to implement the NWO, and the fall of the remainder of westernized, democratic countries. Then came Donald Trump.

The "change" of America is as much spiritual as it is political and social. The Spiritual Warfare now raging over and throughout America is real, powerful and clearly mentioned in the Bible Book of Ephesians 6. This form of warfare is absolutely foreign to most Christians, to the remaining American constituency, this topic is hysterical, reactionary, conspiratorial and just plain crazy. So, people run around to meetings and conventions, to gatherings of all kinds using vast sums of resources and time only to walk away feeling temporarily good and even satisfied that some form of a message has been heard, but there is virtually no muscle, no ability to follow through, no standing for most Americans to seize their country back from the hands of those dark forces who intentionally mean to mock and destroy all that was given to our Forefathers as a gift, and then handed to us for safe keeping.

At the highest degrees of the New-World Order spiritual warfare is a routine means employed by the leadership and "priest-like" universal political council of the few. Ceremonies and rituals, pledges and oaths all are part of the highest order/level within the hierarchy of the NWO and One-World Religion. The commitment to the total destruction of all that is Christian, all that represents God's authority and character on earth is the salient and motivating force behind this Baal-like worship of a One-World religion and political system. EVERYTHING else will be brought asunder into total subjection to the nefarious dark forces and values that make up this satanic agenda. Make no mistake, the United States of America is in the crosshairs of this movement and its' leadership. America must fall and fall convincingly so as not to have any means remaining to stop the subjection of other nation-states around the globe and the full instituting of the New-World Order.

This process has begun around the globe; Greece, Spain, the Middle East, Europe, as well as here in our country, financial ruin for so very many has been well underway. Industries destroyed and never to return others seriously damaged, an intrusive and mean-spirited government and courts choking our Nation's Constitution to death, and the liberties and rights of the individual as intended by God outlined in that hallowed document and within the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights. We have been witnessing the systematic dismantling of our God ordained Constitutional form of government. We have been experiencing the heinous destruction much like a frog boiling slowly in a pot on the stove with the heat carefully, slowly increased so the frog does not know the difference and jumps out. The people of America have been purposefully dulled into acceptance. Allegiance to a New Order shall be demanded; refusal is not an option, removal for noncompliance is an option.

Our educational system the past 50 years has been purposefully altered so America's foundational principles have not been taught, or if so, they have been ever so briefly mentioned and terribly skewed. Please order my quick reading book "Our Forefathers Truly Appealed to Heaven" at Barnes N Noble, Amazon, Walmart Books, Books A Million and as an eBook. You will learn some quick but most profound aspects of the founding of our nation, i.e. Christopher Columbus was a Messianic Believer Jew (Believer in Christ as were his financial backers), how George Washington made a covenant with God in his inaugural address as our first President, that if America ever rebelled and refused to repent and come back under the rules or order and right that guided the birth of this exceptional nation, America would see the blessings from heaven removed from the land!

America's strength in all respects has replaced God. This exceptional (not perfect) nation has known wealth, strength and influence that we have become almost exclusively dependent on itself, not the Lord. Our Forefathers surely did not envision such an existence nor created founding documents, governmental principles and values portraying such independence. The church continues to slip deeper and deeper into a coma from which only a remnant shall awaken. As previously stated, I believe the Lord has given our country a leader in President Trump who will fight to push back the forces of darkness that are the New-World Order; much of what you have heard and seen him accomplish in a mere two months is to keep our ship of state afloat giving America time to decide whom will we follow - God or institutions?