Defeating the New-World Order, Part III

"If the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet to warn the people and the sword comes and takes someone's life, I will hold the watchman accountable for their blood" (Ezekiel 33:6).

A basic presupposition for most of my adult life has been and continues to be that God had a definite and extremely demanding plan for America. The evidence is found in many of the diaries, journals, official papers and documents of the founders. I have been so blessed to review many of these, and I learned: First, God put a specific "call" on this country and the people who were to inhabit this blessed land. In the virgin wilderness of America, the God of Creation was making His most significant attempt since ancient Israel to create a new Israel of people living in obedience to the laws of God, through faith in Jesus Christ. At first glance this statement is either the height of spiritual self-righteousness or it is the truth. A new Jerusalem, a model of the Kingdom of Christ upon earth - we Americans were intended to be a living proof to the rest of the world that it was possible to live a life together which reflected the two Great Commandments and put God and others ahead of self.

Second, this call was to be worked out in terms of the early Americans covenant with God, and with each other. The early Americans lived life in accordance with the Bible Book of Luke Chapter 9 verse 23: "If any man would come after me (God) let him deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me." This meant a daily commitment of the crossing out of self-love and self-will, in order to obey God and love one another. For the early Americans, living in community, realized the more selfless they became, the more they could truly love their neighbors. This was crucial to God's plan for America; if the early Americans lived the Christian life, they would grow into such unity that they would become, in effect, a "Body of Believers." As each Body of Believers community grew and became a town, this covenant provided the pattern for the first successful civil governments in the western hemisphere. Historians and sociologists alike have agreed the early New England town meetings were the purest and most successful form of democracy every established. American democracy grew, and its' foundation came from the biblical principle I just outlined.

Our Nation was founded on the principle that we would be One Nation under God. We are in such serious trouble today because we have forgotten this basic founding principle. We as a people have thrown away our Christian heritage. We have removed God from our daily lives, and we are in the process of removing Him from our Nation; a nation He created.

I mentioned in my previous parts of this four-part commentary that what is taking place over and throughout America is Spiritual Warfare. In the spirit realm as in geopolitics there is no such thing as a power vacuum, where light reigns and darkness is banished, but when the light dims, the powers of evil within the realm of darkness gather waiting their chance, watching for their cue to move-in and command. As God built a new Israel in America, Satan was doing everything he possibly could to destroy it. The people who represented the greatest threat to Satan were those most dedicated to living the Covenant Way with Christ and with their fellow Americans. This conflict has been steady since the founding of this Great Nation, and now I believe we are watching the light dim over our nation and what Ronald Reagan declared was "this City on a Hill." The protective covering extended to America - God's Second Israel, is teetering on being extinguished. I think the evil occupying many elected and appointed offices in America has brought this exceptional nation to the edge of a cliff, and we are within a hair's length of going over the cliff.

The very real battle of America versus the New-World Order is quickly reaching a juncture that will produce either America continuing to be free, or America falling into the hands of Global Elites who despise America and ALL the foundational beliefs of America, and anyone who stands with those beliefs. Donald J. Trump was brought in at this time to provide America a choice. Not a perfect man or one without blemish, but a man who knows how to lead, how to make business run successfully, including the business of government, and has a firm belief in the traditions and values of our Forefathers including America is chosen by God to be that light on the hill I previously mentioned in this four-part series. The diabolical and dark forces aligned against Trump, and those still to come from those in public office are quite real. A cue was given to launch a series of attacks against this man and against this nation already scheduled to collapse. Now the battle for the soul of America has begun in earnest.

Founding Father and Co-author of the Declaration of Independence John Adams said, "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." Adams made no hesitation to state that a moral compass and religious principles are necessary in those who govern, those who hold public office, as well as those who are governed. Adams, and other founders were not opposed to one who had a diversity of belief, but they were strongly set to make and care for a system of government that valued morality, Biblical principles and ethical behavior. I believe we are being given a gift of time to decide all over again, if we will once again submit (cooperate) with our founders and their written words for the development of this nation; a gift of time to decide to whom will you follow, man or God?

