Election Fairness and President Trump

Indisputable evidence of election interference and fraud finally led to an official order by President Trump to establish a Federal Prosecutor to formally investigate all aspects of the 2020 and 2022 elections. This segment of ARIZONA TODAY presents some of the evidence and cover up that thwarted any formal actions to determine whether America's sacred privilege by the citizens to elect their officials was sabotaged, and worse! Arizona State Senator Mark Finchem, who came forward in November 2020 to expose the multifaceted election interference in Arizona and then helped to expose similar in six additional states, is my guest for this conversation.

I was privileged to coordinate both Joint Public Legislative Hearings in Arizona which then State Rep. Finchem developed. The overwhelming work and attention to detail for both hearings led to a large amount of evidence and created a network of providers in multiple states who uncovered additional evidence in their state, as well as supported the findings in Arizona. The backlash from political powerhouses in Arizona all the way into Washington, DC was immense. Efforts were launched to discredit; character assassinate and destroy those working on this heinous interference with our free elections was intense. All these years later perseverance and additional work from Mark Finchem and Election Fairness Institute, Inc. has come to fruition with the order by the President as stated.

There will be additional conversations on this matter, so you are more enlightened. A very sophisticated and multifaceted assault on our sacred election process was launched to keep Donald Trump and fellow MAGA believers from office. It has been a rough, lonely and at times quite adversarial process but quite possibly there is some light beginning to glimmer and prayerfully followed by a new day with complete answers as well as serious repercussions for those who engaged in the diabolical schemes of election tampering and fraud. Please do not hesitate to distribute this program so that many more Americans may be properly informed.

