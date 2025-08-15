Member of European Parliament Speak

We are in a period of time when most elected officials don’t even pretend to be public servants anymore, and this is especially true at the national level with few exceptions. The idea of an “I – thou” relationship has evolved. America’s liberal political establishment, along with the RINO political fraternity, has become something our Forefathers would be up in arms about if they were here. The RINO’S and Establishment politicians are useful idiots working to morph America into a Marxist society completely erasing our Republic, and the principles in our founding documents which made America…America! The goal is to collapse the United States into a satellite country submissive to China as the leading nation of the New-World Order.

Many of our fellow citizens cannot bring themselves to believe such, and you can tell those who remain “comfortably numb” and oblivious. The evidence of such a diabolical plan is all around, but many around you simply cannot, or will not, grasp just how badly America already has been subverted, and why the forces of darkness detest the thought of Donald J. Trump having moved back into the White House. What evidence?

Elections at the national level are compromised but so are many at state levels; We have suffered the consequences of no secure and defined borders helping to protect our national sovereignty and President Trump is working overtime to correct this and rid America of the scum that flowed into our country, many, many with evil intent; The public schools system is a breeding ground turning out non-critical thinking, seriously inadequate to work robots espousing nonsensical speech but thought believing Marxism; Woke and sexually confused military officers who know how to get along but could not defend themselves versus our nation; Repetitive examples and evidence of China’s interference and even sabotage of the U.S. power grid with no consequences; The U.S. Justice Department along with other Executive Branch Departments militarized against U.S. citizens, but no longer confronting, exposing or stopping Chinese or related Marxist adherents. President Trump is working hard to change this, and kick out those hidden within many levels of the government. You have heard some of this taking place, much, much more needs to occur.

The 4 minute video below shows Christine Anderson, a member of the European Parliament, giving a straight forward speech as to the plan well under way to bring America into the global community where national sovereignty no longer exists, no longer recognized or respected, no longer tolerated. To think that the Biden regime was merely incompetent is to remain “comfortably numb.” Marxists scattered throughout America are marching in lock step to collapse this great experiment called the United States of America, and RINOS are simply working to keep conservatives ineffective and divided. Parliament member Christine Anderson in a straight forward, no-nonsense, not-politically correct manner, speaks straight and without theatrics. I pray your heart as well as your mind is open to listen, not merely hear her words. Then I pray you are so stirred you begin to soberly question yourself and family as to what you are to do to prepare for the coming revolution.

The coming election is far more than just critical or just important to help Trump. The coming election will greatly determine the fate of this exceptional nation, and I pray you share far and wide that it is not sufficient to merely listen to the candidates; whether for local, regional, statewide or national office. NO! DEMAND proof of their conservative, constitutionally respectful allegiance. Proof not mere words and campaign platforms, etc. Demand proof that their words match the history of the candidate and the proof can be verified. This is not a drill, nor is my statement political rhetoric. We are in a fierce battle to save this great nation given to us.

The Constitution and America can only defend the public to the extend the public defends and preserves the Constitution and this exceptional nation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?y=MhA_Xt15_2A