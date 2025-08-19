Lessons from Last Presidential Election

IRRELEVANCE OF DEMOCRATIC PARTY POLICY INFLUENCERS

At the outset it must be candidly acknowledged that there are those in America that sincerely, for whatever reason, identify with and support the vision of the Democratic Party. The same must be said of those that sincerely, for whatever reasons, identify with and support the vision of the Republican Party. There does not seem to be, in recent history of our country, such a diametrically opposed vision for America as presented itself as in the last presidential national election (2024). The intensive battle, it seems, is for the mind of individuals and how to convince them of the “truth” of “your” vision. Whose arguments prevailed in the last election and why? Who was credible and relevant for most Americans in the last election and who was not?

Fortunately, speaking as a Republican, the majority of our “legal” citizens have recognized the failure of the Democratic Party Vision in our recent national presidential election. The average citizen has finally repudiated, no matter how sincerely believed and advocated by others, the vision of open, porous borders, the coddling of criminals, allegiance to a world government concept instead of allegiance to the United States of America, suppression of free speech and free opinion about current issues anywhere-especially religion-all done by Democratic Party violence and anarchy in the streets, the reckless pursuit of environmental issues (including changing the weather and soon, perhaps, of controlling ocean tides) with foolish and disastrously expensive proposed solutions with very questionable results; open, sadly abnormal worship of many human sexual perverse deviations presented as normal activity and required by the Democratic Party government to be accepted, respected and honored by all, calling men women and women men (logic of the book 1984 by George Orwell’s Big Brother government logic that “War is Peace” and “Slavery is Freedom”) and marginalizing and ridiculing those that have a concern and right to “publicly” disagree, requiring gender pronouns in social engineering, “political” correctness instead of “common” sense, pervasive government policy favoring aliens (legal and illegal) over long suffering and tax paying American citizens to support those aliens-legal and illegal, murder of innocent and defenseless pre-born human babies-preferring corpses to babies, mutilation of innocent children with sex change operations-even at taxpayer expense, reckless spending for foolish projects, ruthlessly abandoning prevalent and abundant energy sources and forcing on the nation new, expensive and untried or not fully available sources with no widespread delivery systems, abandonment of family values, hiding, aiding and abetting illegal aliens in anti-American and seditious Sanctuary cities therefore, in open insurrection and rebellion, preferring individuals who have allegiances and patriotism to a foreign alien, often hostile to America, countries over Americans, and, most sadly and most disastrously, abandonment and actual vocal and personal resistance to God and His Word in the incarnate Jesus Christ.

The Democratic Party, its elites, and its vision presently have no credibility and their party policies are no longer relevant to a growing number of normal and average family and country orientated Americans. The Democrat Party is merely a “tent” of perverse ideas banded together under one shelter to keep, advocate and force others to honor their various perversions. The last statement and previous enumeration in the previous paragraph of their policies is their “vision.”

As instruments of mind persuasion and control, Democrats have had the constant, unwavering support of those who consider themselves elite, wise and aloof: Hollywood, the entertainment industry in general, singers, professional athletes, college and university professors, high society sexual deviance and deviants everywhere. This group of people and what they believe and advocate is the greatest production of perversions in America. One group of propaganda constantly before the public : their rabidly and blindly loyal mainline “news” media.

These staunch, elite advocates live in well paid for ivory towers and are isolated and aloof in everyday life experiences from the average American. Most of them wallow in many millions! Their values and life experiences are rarely comparative to average American values. Many spend more money on their appearance than the average family does on their mortgage. None are today credible and their views, often fostered on the public about politics and their vision of morality, are irrelevant and foreign to the lives and problems of average American citizens. How can those elites identify with and give advice to people who live precariously from paycheck to paycheck and endure a near disaster if they miss just one; and, are running up high interest credit card debt just to pay rent and buy groceries to hold their families together in some measure of safety. Many barely exist! Average Americans are drowning in debt while these folks live in luxury homes, pent houses and yachts; and, give advice to the average person about political leaders they personally prefer and obviously have identified with. Many of those advisors are spending more money on facelifts than the average family can afford to correct serious health issues for themselves or their children.

Hollywood actors and actresses have no credibility! They have no relevance. They will repeat any line they are paid to repeat as Oprah Winfrey and others have shown during the last election cycle. Nor have all left the country that they so dramatically and emphatically claimed they would leave when Trump was elected the first and second time. Who can believe them and can put any credibility in what they say? They are still here!! They play “roles” in movies according to written scripts and they play the same roles in life according to the script provided by the highest bidder! They live in wealth and security and the problems of everyday life are alien to them. Their language, usually profanity laden, drips with hate of those who dare disagree with their elite, finite wisdom!

The word “hate” is bantered about frequently today by visionaries of both parties. It is for the reader to decide if they are correct in the context used!

Popular “singers” have had great, huge events of hate against Donald Trump and those who share his vision but not his past lifestyle of some 10 years ago! We all err but many recognize their error and honestly try to amend. This cannot be said of the Democratic elites and their public lifestyles. Their lives are unamended. How much Democratic Party money goes into these “spontaneously” orchestrated events for “testimonials.” Their political endorsements meant nothing! As with actors and actresses they, most often also, speak filled with hate and profanity rather than any logic, intelligence or reason or addressing daily issues of the American masses-simple housing, simple food, quality education, medical care, crime in the streets and safety in the homes. Democrats are irrelevant to society! Singers will sing for whoever pays the piper! Their lifestyles are often unending tragic and alcohol and drug filled tragedies. They are not role models for our youth or anyone. Democrats advocate “entertainment industry” drag queens in elementary schools. Professional athletes are little better in their venom of Republicans. Why should anyone consider their opinions viable about anything? They have more money than discernment!

Colleges and universities across this nation are overwhelmingly administered and controlled by Democratic Party devotees and they lord it over captive students being taught there by Democratic Party, anti American socialist professors. Rather than simply teach various needed courses they engage in “social engineering” and “political engineering” doctrine through brainwashing of students. They are also out of touch with the average American. They suffer no personal responsibility for any error in their opinions, philosophies or policies they foster on students but may cause students grief. They live in ivory protected towers of tenure. Have no worries about job loss, housing or medical care except for extraordinary situations. They are entrenched! They despise God and His Word-Jesus Christ. Many influence students to also disbelieve, despise and dispute God and His Word! Many advocate the anti-Christ book-the Koran! These students for the most part have never been taken to church by their parents to hear of the love of God in Jesus Christ.

Parents send sons and daughters to college for an education not big brother brainwashing in “social or religious engineering”. Democrats have fresh, clean slatted minds of a docile and inexperienced young people just set “free” from parental guidance who become impressed with “wisdom” of professors, and professors indoctrinate them and parents pay for it; and, intimidate when necessary, any student with looming fears of bad grades for contrary political, religious, social or moral views professor’s gush. Professors can freely ridicule a lowly student with arrogance. What student in his right mind wants to upset the person who might determine if he or she graduates? What student feels qualified to debate a professor? Democratic Party Professors consider themselves wise but truly impress no one but each other. They quote each other (tiny, finite minds of men) for wisdom but never quote God (limitless, infinite mind of God) for wisdom. If you want to see Democratic Party anarchy, hate in the streets and brainwashing of students in social engineering, partying, at its best visit an expensive and generally “prestigious” Ivy League college or university. Colleges and Universities are a greater danger than all other Democratic Party influencers. Professors actually act like they know something students don’t.

But the greatest losers of influencing others, and finally impressively demonstrating their remarkable lack of influence and irrelevance to America, are the major news media. They have no credibility and are now irrelevant to most in America. ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, PBS, NEW YORK TIMES AND WASHINGTON POST have spent near 10 years daily, seven days a week, 365 days a year in studied, planned and methodical “brain washing” character assassination of Donald Trump and his supporters, attacking, misrepresenting, defaming, despising, and sub humanely categorizing Donald Trump and his supporters. Their actions have actually elevated above the success of Joseph Goebbels in his lying anti Jew brain washing. Goebbels was sadly effective. He knew how to influence the mind of his audience. He despicably molded German minds by “brain washing” against Jews. He presented Jews as subhuman and despicable! These American media giants tried Goebbels’ brainwashing tactics against Donald Trump and his supporters BUT miserably failed in their united efforts!

The “blue media” operates inside a “blue bubble” speaking to “blue” clones! And they are all repeating and approving their message to each other for verification and support! It is an elite environment. But no one else believed them!

They were on the militant attack from the start in 2015, frothing Democratic media presented Donald trump and his supporters, day and night as variously identified as sub-human, despicable, radical Christians, white Christian nationalists, un-American, basket of deplorables, womanizers, xenophobic, bigots, Nazis, anti-democracy, misogynistic, homophobic, white supremist, liars, racists, Islamophobic, anti-immigrant, misfits; and, if any other disgusting label that comes to mind, they have used it! Even a Russian puppet!

That is near 3, 650 days, FROM EVERY MEDIA OUTLET, WITH NEW SHIFTS COMING IN AND OUT DAILY, HERE NAMED AND SIMULTANEOUSLY and not just the one you may watch, in constant and unrelenting Goebbels influenced attack propaganda! They spent the same amount of time in propaganda, and unrelentingly praising, protecting and defending Democratic Party Policies and blunders of its leaders.

All of the above-named elites approved, identified with and shared lifestyles with the Democratic Party Governing elites.

But the American people proved at the polls that nobody believes them!! They have proven they are not credible after 10 years of constant effort! What are they good for except to get advertiser money from other Democrats? They have proven themselves irrelevant with no real credible following. The same can be said of Democratic Party operatives in the federal government and state governments who have weaponized their justice systems for political goals and spent years bringing and fostering lawsuits to destroy Donald Trump through the additionally enlisted AWESOME power of federal and state government apparatus and mountains of tax money to support their nefarious schemes! Trump has defeated them and the American people have defeated them! The Democratic Party is no longer relevant to any sane person and that conclusion is proved by the fact that only these named groups of people STILL publicly support Democratic Party vision. Republicans have proven to be the silent majority. Republicans are supporting their families, do not have time for or seek recognition or public debates and quietly express their opinions BUT VOTE! May they always vote and encourage others to vote! May every timid but sincere voice speak in voting!

State Democratic Party hacks now have taken to the Democratic media, that will support and justify them, after the election in deep blue states, and are fortifying and entrenching themselves in hate filled anti American tirades and hate filled seditious Democratic Party Sanctuary cities, some 300, preparing for open and violent revolt against federal government laws and recent mandate of the electorate. One mayor has offered to put his police at country lines with 50,000 citizens to block immigrant agents. After all, these elites know better than ignorant national voters-they are Democrats for heaven’s sake!! They openly announce their sedition! They cannot brainwash the general public anymore to defend their policies, they can’t get legislation passed they like-so as all Democrats have done in the past they threaten to enter the streets in mobs with lawlessness, violence and mindless resistance to law, as they have many, many times in the past, fully armed with hate and backed by their staunch supporters just outlined herein. Or democratically elected representatives abandon the democratic process they claim to support and flee state legislatures in sedition so legislatures cannot have a quorum to do business they were elected to do. They openly encourage sedition in the legislatures and in the streets to protect aliens in this country illegally. Their seditious actions are louder than their deceiving words.

That includes simply those that arrogantly defy law to enter the country, live in lawless subterfuge after entering daily, along with other criminals, gang members from Venezuela and cartels from South America. These aliens, legal or mostly illegal, owe no allegiance to the United States or patriotism to this nation. They are citizens of foreign governments, some hostile to America, and owe their legal allegiance and patriotism to that foreign nation. If aliens are here legally, then laws American presently on the books protect them and they do not need Democratic Party protection. Only illegal aliens’ , people who KNOWINGLY break our laws need to fear the federal government but Democrats have announced their fixed intention to protect illegal aliens, including those who were criminals when they came and they and others now commit crime against Americans citizens anyway!

Truly, what has the average American who has a family, job and basic survival issues have in common with these Democratic Party Policy elites? What will America be if they prevail with illegal alien support, with allegiances to foreign nations, brought here for a purpose and paid for by taxpayers? After all there are millions of them! If not corrected now the problem only grows and gets more hopeless of redress or even balancing. Taxpayers pay the bills and illegal aliens enjoy the benefits.

Over 1.4 million illegal aliens, not counting the other 6 million “illegal” aliens here (there are additional millions of “legal aliens”), have actually ignored issued deportation orders and are being given free legal advice, shelter, clothes, food and medical at taxpayer expense in Democratic, seditious Sanctuary Cities. These cities openly oppose and frustrate Federal ICE agents trying to locate and remove them according to existing law that Republicans and even Democrats voted for. These are Democratic Party City elites opposing American Law. During the Biden administration alone there have been over 10,000,000 encounters at the border with aliens, and growing.

May God bless people who come here legally and endure the process to naturalize as citizens. Others go home or be deported! Illegals and criminals everywhere in the country should fear an honest government. They illegally earned that fear.

Make America Great Again!