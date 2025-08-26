Trump IS fighting for the life of our Nation

The words "Deep State, Swamp, Establishment" are not meant to be theatrical or sensational. In the following short YouTube presentation below by a well-informed former CIA Operator, the words I just stated are very real and very much in play.

President Trump is the most serious threat to the Deep State club members, ever. The only other president who worked at redeveloping a representative form of government our founders birthed and gave to us if we would keep it, was Ronald Reagan. While Reagan did much to return order and respect to the ways of Washington, DC he, himself, was hampered by Deep State club members embedded in his White House. Trump was also in his first term as President. I strongly believe with Trump as President America is sensing a new wind blowing, and I believe already foreign leaders sense it too, and even Uniparty and Swamp members are attempting to gain favor with Trump because I believe they know there is a different wind blowing across our government. Trump's personal character and deep-rooted beliefs as a "Servant Leader" and believer in this Republic as given to us by our founders is not made up or merely bombastic political rhetoric. Far too many elected officeholders and others encased throughout government as staunch establishment acolytes simply cannot understand what makes Donald J. Trump tick.

Donald J. Trump ignited a very real citizen movement among We the People when he was initially elected President in 2016. The orchestrated fraudulent election of 2020 removing him from a second term only deepened the commitment by citizens of every background to engage and save our Republic, this exceptional (not perfect) nation. The hard work, door knocking, community organizing, get-out-the-vote grass roots movement saw astounding positive results returning President Trump to the White House. On the campaign trail and almost daily since, we have heard President Trump boldly, candidly and clearly proclaim he shall return the federal government to accountability to the people; that he shall stop the deliberate destruction of our sovereign nation from collapsing into the Global World Order; he will prevail finding "citizen representatives" for Congress, the Senate, state and even local offices. Citizens who shall put America first and their area of representation ahead of their own personal agenda and ego. There is definitely a new wind blowing across America by We the People, and the establishment folks still don't get it. Nor do they want to understand...they have their own agendas, and it is not what is in the best interest of America.

The short presentation in the link below will validate what I just wrote. I am praying the American people from small town America to large city, from rural America to metropolis New York, Chicago, San Francisco and LA will not let up putting pressure to remove any and all elected officials who enjoy their positions, power and center stage, rather than realizing they are to be Servant Leaders of the people not arrogant despots over the people. I pray the American People not only continue to celebrate Donald J. Trump’s ascension to the White House but continue to ban together with a concerted voice until we have elected representatives at all levels demonstrating elected office is a privilege and a trust.

