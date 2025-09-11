Tennessee and the Return to Common Sense: Historical Education is in Fact Safety

Places like New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and California try to keep the peace by omission, by making law-abiding people get hand-gun licenses –if they are even available, while the Mentally ill & felons and illegal aliens run around carrying, often even brandishing their guns. Who’s safe there? That question was, obviously, rhetorical.

When I was young, kids had their guns in the back window of their pickups in the school parking lot, so they could go hunting on the way home. I don’t remember school shootings ever happening then. Hmmm.

Tennessee legislators woke up to a stark reality. Education correctly approached is a safety measure. The way our society is going, we are going to need some way to protect ourselves and our families. Not owning a gun does not show that you are being sensible, it shows that you are not facing reality, along with Cultural Marxists who well know why the Second Amendment exists, and fear the implications.

No, kids won’t be shooting guns in school. As News 5 in Nashville stated: ‘This could be a very important lesson, considering Tennessee saw 158 unintentional shootings by children between 2015 and 2023. That’s according to data from Everytown.

“The TN Department of Health backs that up, reporting Tennessee’s firearm-related deaths involving kids were much higher than the national average in recent years.”

Both the Tennessee Department of Education and the Department of Safety and Homeland Security are backing this law.

Tennessee mandates age-appropriate firearm safety education for all public and charter school students in grades K-12, beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, as the first state to implement such a requirement. The curriculum, which cannot be opted out of by parents, covers topics like identifying gun parts, the rule to “Stop, Don’t Touch, Leave the Area, Tell an Adult” if a gun is found, and responsible storage. The instruction is politically neutral, focusing on practical safety without live ammunition or discussions of gun rights or the Second Amendment.

Key Aspects of the Law

Mandatory for all students:

The training is required for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Age-appropriate content:

Instruction is tailored to different grade levels, with younger students learning basics like identifying real vs. fake guns and older students covering more detailed identification, safe storage, and responsible handling.

Focus on safety rules:

The core of the training is the “Stop, Don’t Touch, Leave the Area, Tell an Adult” rule for found firearms.

Politically Neutral:

The curriculum avoids political discussions about gun rights or gun violence.

No opt-out:

Parents cannot opt their children out of the required instruction.

Content of the Instruction

For Kindergartners through 5th grade:

Instruction includes identifying a real gun versus a toy, knowing the parts of a gun, and following the safety rules of “Stop, Don’t Touch, Leave the Area, Tell an Adult”.

For 6th grade through 12th grade:

The content expands to include more detailed identification of firearms, safe handling, and responsible storage of guns and ammunition.

How it Will Be Taught

Videos and online content: The state has provided instructional guidance that can be delivered through various methods, including videos and online content.

The state has provided instructional guidance that can be delivered through various methods, including videos and online content. Community partners: Schools can invite community partners, such as law enforcement, to assist with the training.

Annual requirement: The gun safety training must be provided annually to students.

———-

The NO OPT OUT will probably be a major issue with this bill. But I hope that people and states across the country see the sense in this bill. Just as when kids had their hunting rifles in the back window of the pickup, when people are familiarized with a tool – like a chainsaw or an ax, they can use them – or not – but will know the plusses and minuses of either.

Thanks to previous presidents, our country has become a much more dangerous one than we had for over the last 100 years. Inviting the illegal gangs, drug sellers, and other outlaws – along with the rabble – has corrupted many areas of America. There is no magic formula to rid ourselves of these criminals. So, if we have any sense at all, we teach Americans both how to be safe around guns, and how to protect themselves and their loved ones if, forbid, that be necessary. Lessons gained from the earliest ages are embedded deeply.

Do I want my children and grandchildren to have to face one of the many immoral scums running free (while getting handouts from our government)? No, but I sure would feel better if I knew they were ready to protect themselves.

---------------------------

Kathleen Marquardt has been an advocate for property rights and freedom for decades. While not intending to be an activist, she has become a leader and an avid supporter of constitutional rights, promoter of civility, sound science, and reason. She is dedicated to exposing the fallacies of the radical environmental and animal rights movements. She has been featured in national publications including Fortune, People, the Washington Post, and Field and Stream, as well as television news programs such as Hard Copy, The McLaughlin Group, Geraldo, and many others. Today, she serves as Vice President of American Policy Center. Kathleen now writes and speaks on Agenda21/2030, and its threat to our culture and our system of representative government.