Some very rough days are a coming, and you may have a moment or two wondering what to do, why am I going through such? Losing your direction as to how you thought your life’s decisions were heading along the right path may come into play. Being stuck in a job or in a marriage or in a career and wondering how you got there and any hope of getting out, may also come into play. Feeling like a “lost number” among the masses and would anybody care if I didn’t exist anymore may also be fleeting thoughts.

The purpose of your life is far greater than your own personal fulfillment. It’s far greater than your family, your career, or even your wildest dreams and ambitions. If you want to know why you were placed on this planet, you must begin with God. You were born by His purpose and for His purpose.

We ask self-centered questions like, what do I want to be? What should I do with my life? What are my goals, my ambitions, my dreams for my future? But focusing on ourselves will never reveal our life’s purpose. You cannot arrive at your life’s purpose by starting with a focus on yourself. You must begin with God, your Creator. You exist only because God wills that you exist. You were made by God and for God. Life is about letting God use you for His purposes, not you use Him for your own purpose. Being successful and fulfilling your life’s purpose are not at all the same. You could reach all your personal goals, becoming a raving success by the world’s standard, and still miss the purposes for which God created you.

“I am your Creator. You were in My care even before you were born” (Isaiah 44:2a). Long before you were conceived by your parents, you were conceived in the mind of God. He thought of you first. It is not a coincidence that you are breathing at this very moment. You are alive because God wanted to create you. God prescribed every single detail of your body; He also determined the natural talents you would possess and the uniqueness of your personality (Psalm 139:15). Because God made you for a reason, He also decided when you would be born and how long you would live. He planned the days of your life in advance. He also planned where you’d be born and where you’d live for His purpose. Your race and nationality are no accident. God left no detail to chance. Most amazing, God decided how you would be born. Regardless of the circumstances of your birth or who your parents are, God had a plan in creating you. It doesn’t matter whether your parents are good, bad, or indifferent. God knew that those two individuals possessed exactly the right genetic makeup to create the custom “you” He had in mind. They had the DNA God wanted to use to make you.

Many children are unplanned by their parents, but they are not unplanned by God. God’s purpose considered human error, and even sin. God never does anything accidentally, and He never makes mistakes. He has a reason for everything He creates. Every plant and every animal was planned by God, and every person was designed with a purpose in mind. “Long before He laid down earth’s foundations, He had us in mind, had settled on us as the focus of His love” (Ephesians 1:4). You were created as a special object of God’s love! God made you so He could love you. There is perfect love in the fellowship of the Trinity, so God didn’t need to create you. But He wanted to make you in order to express His love. He wasn’t lonely. God says, “I have carried you since you were born; I have taken care of you from your birth. Even when you are old, I will be the same. Even when your hair has turned gray, I will take care of you. I made you and will take care of you” (Isaiah 46:3-4).

You are who you are for a reason. You’re part of an intricate plan.

You’re a precious and perfect unique design, Called God’s special woman or man.

You look like you look for a reason. Our God made no mistake.

He knit you together within the womb, you’re just what He wanted to make.

The parents you had were the ones He chose, and no matter how you may feel,

they were custom designed with God’s plan in mind, and they bear the Master’s seal.

No, that trauma you faced was not easy. And God wept that it hurt you so.

But it was allowed to shape your heart So that into His likeness you’d grow.

You are who you are for a reason, you’ve been formed by the Master’s rod.

You are who you are, beloved, because there is a God!

-Russell Kelfer

