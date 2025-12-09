Christmas Season in Western North Carolina

The Christmas season in the Asheville and Western North Carolina area this year in 2025 will be magical, with a temperate climate and a festive season for locals and everyone who will visit the area during the holidays. The Asheville area will offer a magical array of Christmas activities, including festive Lights displays and unique holiday events thru the season. These activities will include Christmas at Biltmore, the Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread House competition, and the NC Arboretum Winter lights festival. These are Christmas activities that you could enjoy with your family if your from Asheville and Hendersonville.

During Christmas at Biltmore you could experience the grandeur of America's Largest home adorned with holiday decorations. Ciera Jones, the Venue Agent at The Inn at Biltmore Estate said "The Candlelight Christmas tours during Christmas at Biltmore is from November 1st to December 4th 2026." Ciera Jones also said the Biltmore Estate will be decked out with lights all through Christmas. So please bring your family to this exquisite Asheville Christmas event.

The National Gingerbread House competition will be held at the Omni Grove Park Inn from November 18th to January 4th 2026. The wonderful displayed Gingerbread Houses are open for viewing after 6 pm on select days. Elizabeth Manley who is the Director of Revenue Management at the Omni Grove Park Inn said about the upcoming competition, "It's just a competition of Gingerbread Houses at the Omni. A competition of who could make the best Gingerbread House." This would be a wonderful Christmas activity for all of Asheville and the Western North Carolina area during the season.

And also at the North Carolina Arboretum there will be the Winter Lights festival during Christmas in Western North Carolina. The Winter Lights festival will be at walk through Winter wonderland with colorful displays and glowing gardens. Drake Fowler who is Executive Director at the North Carolina Arboretum said about this Winter venue, "Winter lights is every night including Christmas Eve and Christmas day during the season November 15th to January 4th. Service dogs are allowed on the campus but no other animals. Winter lights tickets are non refundable. The North Carolina Arboretum is open at 6 pm everyday for winter lights." So make sure we all do our best to partake in this Asheville Winter wonderland Christmas lights extravaganza this season.

So if you Live in the Asheville area or will be traveling to the area during the season; Let's all enjoy these Three activities and many more things during a Magical Christmas in the Western North Carolina area during the upcoming season. It is truly the Most wonderful time of the year; especially in the renowned Asheville and Hendersonville area.