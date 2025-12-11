2026 US Senate Race in North Carolina

I look on with interest at the 2026 US Senate race in North Carolina. The Two candidates are the Democratic candidate Former governor Roy Cooper, and Republican candidate Trump strategist Michael Whatley.

Mister Michael Whatley has a deep connection to North Carolina, where he was raised in Western North Carolina. Whatley is from Watauga county, NC where his father was an accountant and his mother was a librarian. Whatley's political career began in 1984 where he volunteered on the reelection campaign of Jesse Helms when he was in 10th grade at Watauga High School. In later life Whatley once served as Chairman of the NC Republican party from 2019 to 2024. And he served as Chairman of the Republican National committee from March 2024 to August 2025. Whatley also served as the RNC general counsel.

And since Whatley endorsed the "Put Families first" policies of President George W Bush in 2001 and since he served as a advisor to President Donald Trump inner circle Mister Whatley should be elected to succeed Thom Tillis in office since he's retiring the Senate in 2026 and no longer wants to be reelected. And Michael Whatley would be a great person to succeed him since Whatley is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and the Republican party America First policies.

Roy Cooper will also be a great candidate for this office as well. Since Roy Cooper served as North Carolina governor from 2017 to 2025 and since another Democrat Governor Josh Stein succeed him in office he might have a chance to capture the office. But I think another Republican should be voted in office to continue the great service of GOP Senator Thom Tillis who is resigning.

This would continue the great Tradition of members of the GOP that represented North Carolina in the US Senate like Jesse Helms, Elizabeth Dole, Tom Tillis, and Senator Ted Budd, who was elected in 2023. North Carolina as somewhat of a Blue State mostly elects Democratic governors in the Tar Hill State; and the GOP mostly has US Senators that are elected than governors in North Carolina.

So I look on with interest on the upcoming 2026 US Senate race in North Carolina. And I really hope that Michael Whatley is elected to continue the GOP tradition of service of Senator Thom Tillis. But since Thom Tillis was against the Big Beautiful Bill that would cut Medicare; Mister Whatley would secure a Big victory in North Carolina and keep the US Senate under GOP control. But these Two men Cooper and Whatley got their party's nomination, and they are both fit for service. And I just hope the Best candidate would be chosen to defend North Carolina's stand around the world and here at Home.

Steven Hawkins is a Freelance writer from Greenville SC.