Time of Reassessment America

Even with Thanksgiving joy still in our rear-view mirror and Christmas just around the corner, all the joy and warm feelings beginning to percolate a call is beginning to sound across the land that the elections in November 2026 could decide if America remains free or quickens the pace of sinking. We are at a point in time of reassessment of the American purpose. ALL positioning to run for elected office regardless of local, state or national need to be examined and truly studied as to their posture and belief system. While platforms and slogans matter to voters the psychology and belief system of the candidate matters more. This time, more than ever, the candidate’s belief system is paramount in the fight to preserve this exceptional nation. Do NOT consider a candidate for local or state office as minor in this fight to preserve.

Marxist Democrats have come of age, and while incubating over the years, they began to come forward during the Obama years leading to their all-out public persona today. Democrats themselves have seen nothing like what they, themselves, have spawned and brought forward at this time. The communist tilting Democrats in our U.S. Congress would be simply an enigma if the general population were properly informed by media, but this is not the case at all especially since most of the media is complicit with the dual Marxist and New-World Order movement. Don’t leave RINO Republicans out of this mix. Political ranks are closing in many ways to thwart our Republic, to alter our Constitution, to go around the Rule of Law, to cast aside the values and principles our Forefathers brought to us as a gift and substituting something foreign to how our country was founded and raised. We are at a point and close to going over the cliff as a free nation, a free Republic. We are at a point to dispose of the gift given to us by our founders “if we would keep it,” and replacing all with a system rife with governmental control over every aspect of our lives.

The mounting evidence is real, the Democrats and their aligning forces, want to collapse America. Our founders gave us a virtuous, limited government, capitalism and a republic, not a democracy! The Democrats and their forces don’t believe in any of those values. They believe and are outspoken about promiscuity and licentiousness, Marxism and a totalitarian government. They absolute believe and already have put into motion the elements to remove Donald Trump and collapse the MAGA movement. The combining of Marxism and Islam is but one example of the dark and evil spirit combining to collapse what was given to us as a very unique gift and government in the world.

The coming to power of Zohran Mamdani as Mayor-elect of New York is such an example of the combining forces. Mamdani is an avowed Marxist and Muslim all in one. Fascinating how he is such a paradox, such a self-contradiction. Muslims are, first and foremost, devoted to their god, Allah, and many, many of them have committed suicide in his name and for his cause and teachings. Karl Marx was an atheist. Who is Mamdani loyal to…his Allah or his Marxism? But this, also, is an example of the enemy at the gates, actually already inside the walls of America.

Yes…America is at a point of reassessment of the American purpose. I pray we prepare to fight the mammoth battles that are coming and are right around the corner. I pray we choose wisely our candidates and not merely go on looks and smooth speech. We either choose wisely or the America we have known and has presented all that is good in our lives is finished.

