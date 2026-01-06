Knowing Trump

One can easily argue Donald Trump does not fit the classic mold of a President, whatever the classic mold might be. He is not a traditional politician. He is not a statesman. He surely doesn’t walk on water but certainly Mr. Trump is a leader, and unique thinking “out-of-the-box” businessman and doer. He grew up with a dad who taught Donald that talk was cheap, but accomplishments are what truly define the man. His Dad taught him competence and efficiency; get into a job, get it done get it done right, and get out. Donald Trump wasn’t satisfied making a good living, he was more interested in making a good statement. That may seem weird statement given Donald Trump’s millions but behind the financial success of the man is the mind-set and personal conviction that making a good statement upon the finished product is what truly matters.

Making a good statement. As President, Donald Trump accomplishes such openly and publicly, as well as privately. Allow me to share a true story about this belief he holds dearly and is little known by the public.

Upon becoming president, Trump chose to be disconnected from his business and arranged NOT to have even the appearance of a conflict of interest. In every hotel Trump owns if a customer is an official from a foreign government, regardless their level of office, to avoid the accusation of receiving a “gift” from the foreign government for the official staying in a Trump property, the Trump organization every year in January writes a check to the U.S. Treasury for any profits associated from the income by the foreign government business. While not required by law the check is written anyway. Furthermore, proof of such is released formally to the news media. Making a good statement is paramount in a person who walks with integrity. Hard negotiations, open and straight dialogue define what you are truly passionate about and is part of making the deal, but making a good statement in the end is true character, true integrity.

America is under siege and President Trump is the focus. Black’s Law Dictionary defines Seizure as to take possession of forcibly, to grasp, to snatch, or to put in possession. We have seen repeatedly this at work against Donald Trump, as President and out of office at Mar-a-Lago. If the coming elections are not successful for conservative patriots, the coordinated acts of seizure shall become the destabilizing events leading to the end of this Republic and exceptional nation.

Donald Trump is not perfect and does not walk on water. He can be coarse, but he has a love for this nation we have not seen since I believe Ronald Reagan was in the oval. Making a good statement is part and parcel of Donald Trump’s life lessons and beliefs, his character. He is motivated to bring America back again to world-wide significance and respect. He is motivated to make America great again and leaving having made America better than when he entered, very similar to his building projects.

