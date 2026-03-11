Embedded in America

Trump has made it clear he will not negotiate with Iran. You can’t, and he is correct. The weaker and New-World Order predecessors in the White House did not have backbone, nor were they America First dedicated. Trump knows instinctively if he does not oversee the elimination of Iran’s war and terror making abilities there will be more war making facilities and means created.

Despite America’s bombing of Iran’s nuclear facility deep underground, Iran’s Ayatollah and his brood of vipers, attempted new and diverse missile and bomb sites and continued with on-going nuclear facilities much deeper underground than that which had been hit. So mere negotiating and reasoning is absurd; namely, because their entire belief system is comprised of pathological lying, and their supernatural ideologue is, they believe, far superior to that of the remainder of the world.

One aspect to the core of their belief is the full and complete destruction of Israel and America. Iran’s leaders also believe that Islam is to remove all segments of western Christian belief and ideology. So…to negotiate and negotiate is their game waiting for Trump to leave in 2-3 years. America’s political elites likely would once again bring back a low functioning like Joe Biden into the White House or an AOC or Newsome puppet making Islam spread more rapid, easier and far-reaching. Trump’s presence and actions are a threat to this game plan.

Four years of wide-open borders invited Islamic well indoctrinated killers into America. These sold-out Islamic acolytes are prepared to unleash unconventional assaults in our communities, and already we have seen such. New York City a few days ago two males 18 and 19 yoa with handmade grenades and in Surprise, Arizona a firebomb thrown into an ICE facility. These minimally trained but thoroughly sold-out followers of Iran and all things Islamic are a real threat and should not be taken casually. Trump and Tom Homan are working tirelessly and as quick as possible to rid our country of these fanatics who view killing, and even their own death, as a source of great service to Allah and eternal rewards.

If our communities become battle fields then we all become soldiers. Our great law enforcement and first responders can’t be everywhere all the time. We need to be prepared to stand watch and even respond if necessary. The infiltrators’ goal is to identify easy and soft targets to bring destruction, shock and harm. So, we had better prepare to become far more observant and not complacent. Consider, also, how you may become an asset – to give first aide, to be a food preparer and distributor, to coordinate a neighborhood watch. I am not promoting the notion that you become a hero. But you are an American, and that gives you every right and privilege to be unpretentious and hero capable. Do your best to protect and assist your neighbors and fellow citizens.

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