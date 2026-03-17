Seek Protection and Guidance

We are living in a time of wars and advent of additional wars; one country is fighting against another country then another joins and then still another. People are losing their lives and properties, and economic collapse, hunger, and starvation were beginning to be less and less only to see a rebound. Many are afraid for their lives or at least stressed over the lifestyle they knew and appears slipping away. While President Trump has brought evidence of positive change and hope it equally appears forces of darkness are strenuously opposed to any good or positive he does. Political forces of darkness have joined hands to gut any and all changes he has accomplished to help bring a light back to America.

Insecurity and lack of protection are seen among us in many communities. The blatant attacks on our nation’s principles, beliefs, history and way of life by Islamic followers determined to bring America into full submission to Islamic ways is another dimension of tension communities are facing. What once was held respectfully even sacred, like our children, appears to be fading, and even more alarming, by schools promoting diabolical schemes and alterations heretofore unheard of.

In such a period as this, we need to anchor our trust in God’s word to find confidence in our lives. For He will never leave us nor forsake us, He will always guide and protect us in the midst of any difficult situation.

These are some Bible verses that will help us understand that His protection is upon our lives:

Psalm 46:1

…God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.

2 Thessalonians 3:3

But the Lord is faithful. He will establish you and guard you against the evil one.

Psalm 91:1-16

He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the Lord, “My refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.”

Psalm 138:7

Though I walk in the midst of trouble, you preserve my life; you stretch out your hand against the wrath of my enemies, and your right hand delivers me.

Isaiah 54:17

No weapon that is fashioned against you shall succeed, and you shall confute every tongue that rises against you in judgment. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord and their vindication from me, declares the Lord.

Proverbs 18:10

The name of the Lord is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe.

Psalm 32:7

You are a hiding place for me; you preserve me from trouble; you surround me with shouts of deliverance.

Romans 8:31

What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?

Deuteronomy 31:6

Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.

2 Timothy 4:18

The Lord will rescue me from every evil deed and bring me safely into his heavenly kingdom. To him be the glory forever and ever. Amen.

Psalm 121:7-8

The Lord will keep you from all evil; he will keep your life. The Lord will keep your going out and your coming in from this time forth and forevermore.

Ephesians 6:11

Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.

Psalm 118:6

The Lord is on my side; I will not fear. What can man do to me?

Luke 10:19

Behold, I have given you authority to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy, and nothing shall hurt you.

Psalm 5:11

But let all who take refuge in you rejoice; let them ever sing for joy, and spread your protection over them, that those who love your name may exult in you.

Romans 8:28

And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.

Philippians 4:13

I can do all things through him who strengthens me.

2 Corinthians 4:8-9

We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed; perplexed, but not driven to despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed…

Psalm 62:2

He only is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be greatly shaken.

1 John 5:18

We know that everyone who has been born of God does not keep on sinning, but he who was born of God protects him, and the evil one does not touch him.

1 Corinthians 10:13

No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation, he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it.

Genesis 28:15

Behold, I am with you and will keep you wherever you go and will bring you back to this land. For I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you.

Psalm 91:10

No evil shall be allowed to befall you, no plague come near your tent.

Luke 21:28

Now when these things begin to take place, straighten up and raise your heads because your redemption is drawing near.

Psalm 91:7

A thousand may fall at your side, ten thousand at your right hand, but it will not come near you.

Forgive us, Lord Jesus, for doing the things that make us uncomfortable and guilty as we pray. We say we believe in God, and yet we doubt Your promises. We say that in God we trust, yet we worry and try to manage our own affairs. We say that we love You, O Lord, and yet we do not obey You or Your Word. We believe You have the answers to all our problems, and yet we do not consult You. Forgive us, Lord, for our lack of faith and the willful pride that we have that ignores Your way, truth and life. Please reach down and change the gears within us that we may begin to move forward with You and in You regardless of the conditions in this world. Thank you Jesus, thank you. Amen

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