The Art of The Deal

Historically Donald Trump comes into a challenge and changes all to create an economic success for those participating. The odious leverage Iran had influenced the world’s economy via oil supplements through the Strait of Hormuz is over! Iran can no longer dictate passage and costs through Hormuz or dictate the price of oil. Approximately 25% of the world’s oil flows through the two-mile stretch at the Strait. When Iran either closed or threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz the cost of oil climbed incredibly internationally, and the spike would be felt from major industry down to the local gas pump.

As in all transactions, Trump, once Iran is settled and no longer the “school yard bully” the Strait of Hormuz will be secure and coordinated by a coalition of allied nations which will also have a sophisticated security force to keep the Straight open and profitable across the globe.

“The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way, but the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT! The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well. This should have always been a team effort, and not it will be — it will bring the World together toward Harmony, Security, and Everlasting Peace!” President Donald J. Trump March 15, 2026, 2:58 AM

Donald Trump is anti-Left, anti-stupid, and anti-PC. This helps him continue to be aggressively pro-American and not simply for an event or particular issue but across the board in all of his nerves and fiber. “The Art of The Deal” came out of this profile and is most evident in the President’s administration and actions. He lives to negotiate and close a deal. So, let’s take a look at “The Art of The Deal” with regards to Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, and the continuation of resetting America’s economic dominance.

Trump knew he needed to once and forever make the aggressive war-mongering Iran regime destroyed for good. To accomplish this massive feat would require indescribable air power and destruction of all things military which would automatically close the Strait of Hormuz until proof existed that the regime was totally dismantled and impotent. Trump initially goes after Venezuela to keep America’s oil flowing; albeit, at a little slower pace but also to disrupt Cuba and other CCP aligned nations. With oil no longer flowing through the Strait of Hormuz China is down over 20% of their vital energy supply, as also is Russia. Iran, China, Russia all experience serious oil and energy flow disruption which definitely adversely affects military operations. Seriously humbling Venezuela before we even address Iran or Cuba or the Hormuz issues was a massive and tactically brilliant win for America.

The socialist Democrats and RINOs quickly claim America is not capable of refining Venezuela heavy crude oil, but this is grossly false and inflammatory political rhetoric! Similar to the preponderant majority of rhetoric that drips from socialist Democrats and RINOs. Remember…these diabolical beings hate America and absolutely hate Trump for keeping America going and succeeding. There are ten major refineries along the Gulf Coast that can handle Venezuela crude oil. Gas prices at the pumps will rise for a short while but the result of neutering Iran from all things destructive shall allow gas prices to be reduced most significantly and follow the Trump plan to bring our nation’s economy into a new and healthy state of being.

Donald Trump’s belief in a strong and independent America; a prosperous nation where the citizens cheer more than not is part of his national “The Art of The Deal.” He has significant experience making such deals.