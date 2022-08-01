Education

Save Our Children Webinar Tonight

There is a reason the Deep State globalists sound so confident about the success of their agenda. They have a secret weapon: More than 85% of American children are being indoctrinated by the radicalized government schools. In this explosive talk, Alex Newman exposes the insanity that has taken over the public school system. From the sexualization of children and the reshaping of values to deliberate dumbing down, Newman shows how dangerous this threat is, not just to our children, but to the future of faith, family, and freedom. More importantly, he shares what you and every American can do about it.

Start August off right by signing up for the “Save Our Children - And Our Nation” webinar! This webinar takes place on August 1, 2022, at 8 pm EST. This important presentation will be given live by education expert Alex Newman.

The webinar is sponsored by the Winter Garden Florida JBS Chapter. You can register for free HERE or by clicking on the flyer below.