Quilts of Valor Recipients

At the monthly meeting of the American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 eleven Veterans received a Quilt of Valor for their service to America. From left to right bottom row: Ken Hemm, Bob Dill, Bob Davis, William Chastain Sr. Bud Alley. Back row: Ken Kahu, Carroll Kelley, Buddy Mullinax, Bobby Prater, Pat Ramsey, Don Whitehead. Post 214 holds its meetings the third Tuesday of the month at Lee Road Methodist Church. Meal at 6:00pm followed by Meeting.