Stand-Alone Photos

Vietnam Veterans Exposed Issues at Gun Show

Member of Vietnam Veterans of America talked with visitors about Vietnam issues and the lingering effects of Agent Orange at the TD Convention Center Gun Show. Left to right: Ron Hall, Bang Hall, Nancy Nix, Duane Kelley and Johnny Cotrone.
