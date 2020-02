Stand-Alone Photos

An Original British Army "Brown Bess" Musket from the Revolutionary War

The Times Examiner Contributor and Author W.H. "Bill" Lamb holding an ORIGINAL BRITISH ARMY "BROWN BESS" musket from the Revolutionary War in front of a backdrop of a picture of President Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence taken on Jan. 18, 2020 at the "ROCK THE RED.USA" Tea Party Coalition convention in Greenville, S.C.