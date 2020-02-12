Political

Possible Removal of Confederate-Related Flags from Springwood Cemetery

By Press Release Published: 10 February 2020

It has come to our attention that there is a group that will be going to Greenville City Council meeting to demand the removal of Confederate-related flags from Springwood Cemetery. The meeting will be in Greenville Downtown at City Hall located at 206 South Main Street, 10th floor in City Council Chambers. Meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, February 10th.

