Evert’s Electables Republican Primary June 09, 2020

PLEASE NOTE—IMPORTANT DETAIL: do not take this flier to the polls. By law, you may take only a list of names and offices to the polling site.

For candidates already in an office, I have been able to check voting records. My comments reflect their voting records over the course of their tenure.

For those who have never run for office before, and who claim a position, I will state their claim, but understand I have nothing by which to verify that claim.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A photo ID is required to vote in South Carolina.

This year has a lot of unknowns, with the Covid-19 governmental measures; many of the candidates have not been campaigning or doing door to door campaigns. Also there have been next to no debates and, with the Covid news and other national stories, many of the candidates have had no chance to get to know the voters. Because of all this we might have surprises on election day, I don’t know whether turnout will be low or high.

U.S. Senate

Lindsey Graham INCUMBENT INCUMBENT www.lindseygraham.com

He is probably the most controversial candidate in South Carolina. He is center-right; not as conservative as Senator Tim Scott. He has supported President Trump in the Supreme Court Nominees and in many but not all of the foreign policy issues. He has a very good Pro-Life voting record and is a staunch defender of our military and veterans. Since Pres. Trump was elected, Sen. Graham has moved more to the right in his politics. He has stated and introduced support for red flag laws (confiscation of guns without due process), which as a candidate that supports gun rights is really odd. He still tries to make too many deals with the Dems for my liking. The Left hates him for how he defended Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court and is determined to defeat him. He has an “A” rating from the NRA and their endorsement.

Pro-Life and pro Second Amendment supporter who is the only challenger to Sen. Graham that has ANY chance of beating Sen. Graham, and frankly it is not much of a chance. He does not have the money to mount a serious challenge to the senator. But if you want to vote against the Senator, he is your only option, the other two have less money and no Name recognition. He got an “Aq” from the NRA. A supporter of constitutional carry and will not support red flag laws. Has stated that he will support building the wall and enforce our immigration laws. As of this writing he has raised and taken out loans for less than 100,000 for a statewide race.

The other two candidates are not serious.

Evert: I will be voting for Lindsay Graham. He is going to win going away, by a large margin, because he has no serious challenger in the GOP Primary. He is not my first choice, but none of the other candidates are viable option. Mr. LaPierre only just started campaign ads and his FB page doesn’t even have enough likes to give him enough votes to win Greenville County. The other two have websites and FB pages but that is about it.

Greenville County Coroner

A retired Greenvillecity police officer who was an investigator, who served for 27 years as a police officer. He wants to bring a fresh vision and new ideas to the Coroners office. Wanting to deal with the overtime issues and start to be proactive on suicide prevention and drug overdoses.

B Parks Evans INCUMBENT https://www.fb.com/parksevansforcoroner2020 INCUMBENT

He grew up in Greenville County, was appointed to the Coroner position by Gov. Campbell 28 years ago. The office has received several awards and commendations over the years. The office has a dog and handler to help find victims which is rare in the upstate. The office has a lot of issues with overtime and at this point the Coroner does a lot of delegating to his deputy coroners. This is the first time someone has actively campaigned against the incumbent.

Evert : I will be voting for Stacy Owens. In my opinion, the current incumbent has served long enough, and it is time for a change. At a local forum when asked why he should be reelected, his answer was lacking passion. In contrast, you can hear the passion when Mr. Owens speaks, and with his background and training he should be able to fit in with the current staff and bring fresh and new ideas.

S.C. Senate (4 years)

STATE Senate District # 5

Tom Corbin INCUMBENT www.SenatorCorbin.com INCUMBENT

Local small businessman. Lifetime member of the NRA; has a 100% Pro-Life voting record. Definitely a social conservative; a fiscal conservative as well; he has been an advocate of several reforms to help everyday citizens, rather than specific business interests. Made it easier to deal with agencies and reduced paperwork. He is a working man who became a SC State Senator. Strong advocate of the Second Amendment. Endorsed by: NRA with an “A” rating, SC Life PAC—Pro-Life Committee, former Sen. Lewis Vaughn, Dave Edwards of Edwards Toyota in Spartanburg, and Republican Liberty Caucus.

Is a local Realtor, and small business owner. He ran several years ago for US Congress on the Constitution Party line. He is very conservative both for the social issues and for the fiscal issues. Wants to reform the business license rules and do more about special needs students and human trafficking. As of May 25 he has raised less than 600 for the campaign. In a district this big he will need to raise more than that to get noticed.

Evert: Tom Corbin has proven to be a conservative voice and vote in the state senate. I believe he’s a good man and deserves to be reelected. I would enthusiastically vote for him if I lived in the district .

STATE Senate District # 8

Ross Turner INCUMBENT https://www.rossturnersc.com/ INCUMBENT

Small business owner who owns an insurance company. He is running on a platform of protecting human life, growing the economy, fixing the roads and having transparency in the DOT, protecting the Second Amendment (gun-free zones are nothing more than killing zones; we have to have a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun), education, and stopping sanctuary cities in regards to immigration. He did vote for the gas tax to fund the roads program. He was a sponsor for the Heartbeat Bill, and has a Pro-Life voting record. He is endorsed by the NRA with an “A” ranking.

Janice S Curtis https://janicecurtisdistrict8.com

Former 1-term Mayor for City of Simpsonville. Running on getting the roads fixed. While she was on City Council it was very contentious, and she is known for not controlling her temper. As of May 25 she had raised less than $500 for the campaign. Didn’t answer the NRA questionnaire.

Evert: I would vote to re-elect Ross Turner.

STATE Senate District # 12

Scott Talley INCUMBENT www.ScottTalleyForSenate.com https://www.fb.com/scotttalleysc INCUMBENT

Attorney who graduated from Wofford College. He has been on the Judiciary Committee in the House. 100% Pro-Life voting record. Had a “A” ranking from the NRA. Is in favor of more Charter schools and educational reform. Not in Favor of Red Flag laws, has filed a bill to restructure how we elect judges after the Federal model (Gov appoint, Leg approval); and had filed legislation clarifying the law regarding Exec Orders; believes the governor has overstepped his authority with the continued Exec Orders. He’s very much somebody who can work well within the caucus; he puts together coalitions and gets big issues accomplished. Maybe not perfectly, but advancing in the right direction. The longer he has been in office the more conservative he has become. He will also tell you how to get what you want accomplished, and if it is not possible, will tell you. Very transparent and yet firm in his convictions. He voted for the gas tax, but wanted to get some reform accomplished before he would vote for it. He accepts that some may disagree with his vote, but for the changes that many of those people want, he says that specific members of the senate would have to no longer be in the Senate to get those changes (none of those senators are from the Upstate).

Local businessman, who owns Jeff Lynch appliance. Running on God, Family, Country. Wants to bring his business experience to Columbia and the Senate. Very conservative, on social issues as well as fiscal issues. He has been a strong advocate for the right to life. Claims to be a Second Amendment advocate (got an “Aq” rating from the NRA, which is very strong) against Red Flag laws. Spoke strongly against the Governor for overstepping his authority in the Ex Orders keeping the state closed. Very good Christian man who is spending a lot of money. He might come close—with the Covid lockdown and other issues taking the lead, I just don’t know how this race shakes out.

Evert : I like what Mr. Lynch is saying, but it seems that Sen. Talley has become an effective and more conservative leader in the Senate than he was in the House. Although Talley’s not as conservative as I’d like, he seems to be moving in the right direction and I would stick with Scott Talley for now. A lot of conservative leaders I know in Spartanburg County are supporting Mr. Talley.

STATE House District #10

Retired police officer. His platform consists of Pro-Life, reforming/restructuring our state government, defense of the Second Amendment and education reform. He is in favor of school choice and tax credits for both Christian and public schools. Grew up in the Piedmont area. Received an “Aq” rating from the NRA.

A young attorney who is running for his first re-election. Running on a platform to improve infrastructure and roads, reforming state government, Pro-Life advocate, educational reform, defending the Second Amendment, and states on his website that our government should be driven by her citizens. 100% Pro-Life voting record. Endorsed by SC Life PAC and the NRA (“A” ranking).

Evert: I have not met either candidate; nor have I heard them in a debate. On paper and in my online research, it looks like Mr. Durham is more conservative. He’s raised a reasonable amount of money. I could go either way on this race. If you’re happy with how Mr. Cox has voted and represented your issues, reelect him. If you want a change, vote for Mr. Durham.

STATE House District #18

Stringer received a 100% rating on a 2019 from Republican Liberty Caucus. On fiscal matters, the State House depends on his expertise in reference to finances and looking at state budgets. He knows how and where money is hidden. I would consider him to be right of center, but probably not a Tea Party conservative. He has been steadily working toward reforming state government a piece at a time. 100% Pro-Life voting record and the endorsement of the Pro-Life PAC. Endorsed by the NRA (“A” ranking).

Former deputy of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department. He also has the distinction of having been fired by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department twice “for cause,” falsifying time cards (stating he was on duty when he wasn’t). He has also been accused of falsifying a report.

I actually believe that Mr. Manley is more conservative than Mr. Stringer; however , I know that what I am about to say is going to upset some people. Mr. Manley was given a badge, a gun, and a duty to the citizens of Greenville Countymany years ago. And twice he put his own self interests before those duties and responsibilities. I do not find this man qualified to hold any political office or to ever be given the keys to power.

Evert: I would vote for Tommy Stringer. I do not consider Manley to be an option.

STATE House District #35

Farmer, small businessman, citizen legislator. Has sponsored/co-sponsored multiple conservative principal pieces of legislation (example: personhood and heartbeat bills). He has introduced legislation pulling the State of South Carolina out of ObamaCare, co-sponsored a bill for Constitutional Carry. Supported pay raises for teachers. Has generally supported and/or endorsed conservative candidates throughout the Upstate. 100% Pro-Life voting record with the endorsement of the Life PAC. Strong defender of the Second Amendment, property rights, free speech, religious freedom, and an advocate for reforming state government and state’s rights. Endorsed by the NRA (“A” ranking) and the Republican Liberty Caucus.

Retired Air Force verteran. His issues are improving roads, defense of 2nd Amendment, and Constitutional Carry supporter. From what I can read on his website, FB posts, and elsewhere, he seems to be a very conservative gentleman from the Simpsonville area. He might be a good choice if Mr. Chumley decides not to run again, although he’d have to improve his name recognition and relations with the Spartanburg side of the district.

An Upstate native. In 2017 he was elected to the Spartanburg County School District4 school board. Small business owner. Claims to be Pro-Life and Pro-Second Amendment. Claims to support foster care and adoption. In reading through his FB and website pages, it’s very clear that he’s in the establishment of the state’s school board association, which is not a conservative organization. As such, I am wary to support him.

Evert: I would vote for Bill Chumley .

Greenville county council district #20

First-time candidate. Homemaker and mom of four. Appointed by the governor as the vice chairman of Thrive Upstate and to the foster care review board. Her father is Dr. Sid Cates, the current councilman for this district. She and her husband are both graduates of Bob Jones University and are currently members at North Hills Community Church. Her husband, John, is a chaplain with the Greenville County Sheriff’s department. Campaigning on a pledge to never raise taxes, to help local businesses grow, and advocate for first responders. She comes from a family focused on public service. Strong advocate for the Right to Life. Campaigning on a strong Second Amendment position. Advocate for strong fiscal conservatism as well as strong social conservatism.

Travelers Rest and Taylors real estate attorney who lives in the Taylorsarea. Currently serves on the zoning appeals board and has advocated a pro-property rights position. Campaigning on a platform to protect our conservative Christian values, manage our county’s growth, strengthen gun rights, support the sheriff’s department, lower the cost of living by shrinking government and cutting taxes. Author of Shaw’s SC Gun Law . Long-time NRA member. Volunteer state constable. Holds a PhD in growth management. Represents special needs families as an attorney and advocate. Recipient of the Order of the Palmetto for Second Amendment advocacy. 100% ranking from the SC Citizens for Life.

Evert: This district is blessed to have two good candidates running for office. There are small differences between these two candidates. In the absence of debates, I am speculating a little and reading between the lines on those differences. Christy Cates Bright I believe would be a strong social and fiscal conservative on council. She is not hiding the fact that she is a BJU grad and her family’s connections to the BJU community. Steve Shaw is an advocate for issues he is passionate about—the Right to Life, the Second Amendment and property rights. I’ve gone to church with the Cates for 20 years. I also know the Bright family very well. Because of my close personal connection with her family, if I lived in the district, it would be a whole lot more comfortable and easier for me to pick up the phone and call her about issues. So although I’m not going to tell you who I would vote for, I believe you can probably figure it out. Now having said that, one of the reasons I’m not saying who I would vote for is because it would be extremely unfair to the other candidate who I believe is a strong conservative candidate. It is impossible for me to be completely objective in this race due to my longtime personal connections with one of the candidate’s families.

If you want a passionate advocate for property rights and the Second Amendment with an attorney’s background and special needs advocacy, then you should vote for Mr. Shaw. If you are looking for a passionate advocate for social issues and conservative fiscal policy from a locally involved everyday American, then Mrs. Bright is your candidate. They both support the local police, they are both Pro-Life, and they both support the Second Amendment (Mr. Shaw’s positions are on record in his book).

Greenville county council DISTRICT #21

Local businessman. President of KMC Benefits. He grew up in the Greenvillearea. Graduated from Mauldin High and then Clemson University. He is running on the Conservative reformer platform. He has been one of the councilmen asking a lot of questions and pushing for business or logical answers. He comes from a small business background of setting up best practices and not being afraid of asking the question no one wants to ask. Sometimes he comes across as ill-tempered, but he has a view that I think is needed on council.

He is a commercial real estate broker. Graduated from Clemson with a focus on City and Regional Planning. Currently serving on the planning commission, and has also served on the Greer planning commission. He grew up in the district, and is a conservative republican who wants to be fiscal frugal, pro Business, pro-growth (with a check on uncontrolled growth).

Stacy Kuper www.StacyKuperForCouncil.com

Stacy Kuper is a Regional Manager for Encore Technology Group and has been a technology expert since 1998. She specializes in the municipalities, law enforcement, education and large manufacturing verticals. She serves on the Five Forks Area Plan county committee. Additionally she is the Vice Chair of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Foundation and finishing her 6 year term on the Greenville City Police Foundation also serves on the state-wide SC Tech Technology Board. Finally, Stacy Kuper has served on many service boards such as, FCA, Safe Harbor, Red Shoe Society, Pendleton Placefor children, GCEDC and volunteered for many more. Stacy Kuper has also completed leadership programs such as Opportunity Greenville, Leadership Greenville ’38, and Vistage.

The former council member (Jim Burns), a fiscal liberal who has led almost every single tax increase fight on County Council, helped run her first campaign for this seat 4 years ago. In 2003 she lived in Florida where she was registered and voted as a Democrat. "Stacy Kuper says she didn't expect to be confronted with her political past when she decided to run for Greenville County Council.""Leupp said he discovered by searching electronic records that Kuper had registered as a Democrat in Florida." both quotes came from the Greenville news in 2016. https://www.greenvilleonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2016/06/22/county-council-candidate-reagan-switched-parties-too/86246972/

She is running on a platform of changing the procurement system, improving technology, and using data rather than consultants when making county decisions. She does have some good ideas. I just don't believe that she's a conservative or even a Republican.

She is running on a platform of changing the procurement system, improving technology, and using data rather than consultants when making county decisions. She does have some good ideas. I just don’t believe that she’s a conservative or even a Republican.

Evert: I would vote for Rick Roberts. Mr. Roberts thinks and acts like a CEO. He asks tough questions, is almost completely transparent (sometimes to a fault), and is willing to tackle tough issues and deal with them honestly. And he gets some of those tough issues accomplished because he pushes through. I believe that Mr. Harrison and Mr. Roberts on issues are not extremely far apart (although there are some exceptions, such as dealing with developers). The biggest issue will be style.

Greenville county council DISTRICT #22

Stan Tzouvelekas https://www.stanforgreenville.com https://www.fb.com/StanforCountyCouncil Endorsed by Dr. Bob Taylor. Native of Greenville. He and his grandfather ran a small restaurant in the area and worked for Ryan’s Steakhouse as part of their real estate team. Running a campaign growth, development, and safety. I know he has run for office before (several years ago) and from my recollection and what I’ve read about him, I believe he’s the more conservative person in this race. He’s currently a board member of the Christian Learning Center.

He is the VP of Operations for Piedmont Petroleum Corp which owns many convenience stores in the area. He’s a realtor. Graduate of Leadership Greenville, Class 41. His issues are dealing with growth and new ideas. His website said “we must approach growth smartly.” Wants to bring new energy, common sense, and transparency to County Council.

Evert: I think Mr. Tzouvelekas is the more conservative of the two candidates. I know Dr. Taylor is supporting his candidacy. I would vote for Stan Tzouvelekas .

Advisory Questions:

Do you support giving voters the right to register to vote with the political party of their choice?

Evert: This question is asking whether or not we wish to have closed primaries and registration by party. I am voting YES on this question.

Should candidates for public office be limited to having their names listed only once on a ballot for any office in each general election (rather than current law, which allows their name to appear multiple times by representing multiple political parties for the same office)?

Evert: This would limit ballot access of a candidate to only one political party. Currently, Democrats have access to three ballot lines. This would make Democrats choose whether to be listed on the Democrat Party line or one of the other smaller party lines. I am voting YES on this question.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT #8

Jonathan Hill is currently the Republican incumbent. He has ruffled feathers in Columbiato the point that the South Carolina Republican Party is paying for mailers for his opponent in the primary. Although I don’t always agree with Mr. Hill on all his views, he is a principled conservative and if you know anyone who lives in that district in Anderson County please encourage them to vote for Mr. Hill. Mr. Hill has an “A” rating from the NRA; his opponent has a “B.” I wholeheartedly support and endorse Mr. Hill’s candidacy for reelection.

About the Author, Evert Headley

Evert has been involved with politics since 1989, both at state and local levels. He considers himself to be a Reagan conservative (conservative on social, economic, and national security issues). His first issue is always the Right to Life (without that right, which is endowed by our Creator, none of the other rights even exists). His second issue is always the Second Amendment (the right to bear arms) because this right guarantees the ability of individuals and states to defend the other rights. His third issue is always the First Amendment (freedom of religion, speech and assembly). His fourth issue is the defense of capitalism and the defeat of Socialism/Marxism/Fascism, along with the protection of private property rights. On the national level, we are printing too much money, spending too much money, and borrowing too much money. The federal government is trying to usurp and infringe upon the rights reserved to the states and to the individuals.