GCGOP Special Meeting & Press Conference

A special meeting of the Greenville County Republican Party Executive Committee shall be held on Monday November 22nd, 2021 at our Hilton location, 45 W Orchard Park Drive, Greenville, SC 29615.

Credentialing: 5:30PM

Meeting Starts: 6:15PM

Press Conference: 7:00PM

This will be a short & sweet meeting to review and pass a RESOLUTION calling upon Governor McMaster, Speaker of the House Jay Lucas and Senate President Harvey Peeler to do all they can to call a special session (including but not limited to an emergency session), and demanding our Legislators pass legislation that will protect #WeThePeople from these unconstitutional vaccine mandates.

Our GCGOP Executive Board is 100% behind this initiative, and I don't expect this to be controversial at all for the Executive Committee.

Immediately following there will be a PRESS CONFERENCE with local media - OPEN TO EVERYONE!

We ask all of you to STAND WITH US at 7 p.m., (yes, we want you to literally stand with us at the podium) as well as all LEGSILATORS, ELECTED OFFICIALS and anyone else impacted or opposing these mandates.

This is your chance to be heard!!!

Pursuant to Rule 3(B)(3) of the GCGOP Rules, no other business will be conducted or considered. This will be easy, fun, and most importantly IMPACTFUL in saving JOBS here in South Carolina.

Contact with questions.